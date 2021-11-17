72°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump Genealogical Society hosts inaugural event

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 17, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Nevada Genealogical Society hosted its ina ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Nevada Genealogical Society hosted its inaugural ancestry look-up event this month, with a variety of other organizations joining in for a day of discourse on all things family history.
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Information about the various organizations that were ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Information about the various organizations that were on hand at the Pahrump Nevada Genealogical Society's ancestry event was handed out and several members picked up membership applications as well.
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Nevada Genealogical Society President Paula El ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Nevada Genealogical Society President Paula Elefante is pictured speaking with local resident Diane Southworth during the organization's very first public event, hosted Nov. 6 at the Pahrump Valley Museum.

“Who do you think your relatives were?”

It was a question emblazoned across the flyer for the Pahrump Nevada Genealogical Society’s inaugural ancestry lookup event and one that undoubtedly piqued the interest of dozens of area residents.

Were their relatives pioneers? Business magnates in their time? Inventors, politicians, doctors, farmers? When exactly had their family made its way to America and what were the circumstances of their immigration? Were they fleeing persecution and danger, or simply seeking new horizons and abundant adventure?

These are the kinds of questions that many ask themselves, but with little belief that they will ever find out. However, it is the precise mission of the Pahrump Nevada Genealogical Society to foster these types of queries and find methods of tracking down names, dates, paperwork and documentation that can put family lore firmly into the land of fact.

In order to help raise awareness about its own purpose as well as the purpose of a variety of other groups dedicated to some form of ancestry, the Pahrump Nevada Genealogical Society, acronymized as PNGS, hosted its ancestry lookup event Saturday, Nov. 6, the first community gathering that the organization has hosted in its 26-year history.

It was an event that caught the attention of several dozen area residents who headed out to the Pahrump Valley Museum that Saturday, taking advantage of the invitation extended by the society to see what they could uncover about their own families. Over a period of five hours from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., attendees filtered in and out of the museum, stopping at the various tables set up around the venue for each of the groups represented at the event and utilizing the assistance of those well-versed in ancestry lookups to discover or confirm facts about their relatives.

All in all, event organizers said they were pleased with the turnout of the PNGS’s first public event and were looking forward to making it a tradition in years to come.

“Over the course of the day, I believe I talked to about 30 people,” PNGS President Paula Elefante told the Pahrump Valley Times following the event, adding that it was successful in bring additional membership to the group as well. “The PNGS received three membership applications and several people took applications home with them. They are planning on coming to the meeting on the 17th.”

Drawing in new members was one of the things that Elefante and her fellow PNGS members had truly hoped to see as a result of the ancestry look-up event and with word-of-mouth spreading after it was said and done, the group could see even more potential members jumping at the chance to get involved.

But it wasn’t just the PNGS that was hoping to see a boost in membership because of the event, with several other organizations taking part as well. These included the Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of Utah Pioneers, Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic, the War of 1812 society and the Family History Center located right here in the valley. In fact, the event was a success for these groups as well.

Elefante said that Sue Zink, who was manning the table for the War of 1812 society and the Indian Wars, reported that eight people applied for membership with the War of 1812 group and another seven wished to join the Indian Wars group. In addition, there were at least a couple of gentlemen at the event who expressed interest in becoming members of the Sons of the American Revolution, a lesser known but certainly as valuable branch of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Overall, Elefante said the feedback she received from those who came out on Nov. 6 was very positive, with many people remarking that it gave them the opportunity to become familiar with groups that they weren’t even aware were present in the area.

“Some people said they did not know that there is a genealogical organization in Pahrump and were excited to come out and learn more about the groups that were at our event,” Elefante said, concluding, “The PNGS would like to thank Rose Humbert and Gerri Richey for chairing this event.”

The PNGS is always looking to add members to its ranks and those interested in joining are encouraged to stop by one of the group’s monthly meetings.

The PNGS meets the third Wednesday of each month, January through November. Meetings begin at 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 Basin Ave.

“We start out with a brief meeting and then move into a program. Occasionally, a member will share how they organize their research or a member will share research tips. Next year we are hoping to have a couple of speakers on various topics, such as Fold 3 and National Archives,” Elefante detailed.

For more information email PahrumpGenealogy@yahoo.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Which is the right path, university, community college or vo ...
November is National Career Development Month
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Dreaming of what a person wants to be when they grow up is a common theme all throughout childhood but once the conclusion of their high school years is looming, it is time to stop dreaming and start contemplating that question in earnest.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows exploration drilling at the Tonopah lithiu ...
Tonopah Lithium Corp eyeing unique lithium deposit worth billions
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the world’s technology ever-advancing and lithium a key component of the batteries that power everything from cellphones to automobiles, the mining of this valuable mineral is booming. Companies all across the globe have been rushing to get in on the lithium craze and this branch of the mining industry is expected to be a huge moneymaker long into the future, with trillions of dollars to be made by those who can locate and effectively extract lithium from the various deposits scattered around the planet.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Capt. Sam Brown made ...
Capt. Sam Brown vying for U.S. Senate
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As a veteran of the U.S. Army, Capt. Sam Brown has plenty of experience in serving his country, but just because he is now retired from the military does not mean that his desire to serve has abated. Rather the opposite. Brown is now striking out into public service via the political arena and is hoping to snag the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the coming 2022 Nevada primary election, with the ultimate goal of unseating incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the November 2022 general election.

Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) wor ...
Nevada senators secure funding for Silver State communities
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to legislation passed earlier this year by U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., late last month, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds to invest in Nevada’s communities.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff’s deputies and the Nevada State Fire M ...
Body found in Cathedral Canyon after fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A vehicle fire and subsequent explosion led to the discovery of a body in the area of Cathedral Canyon late last month.

National Park Service Search teams found tracks matching the deceased woman’s hiking boots in ...
Woman, 27, dies while hiking in Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Death Valley National Park officials and the Inyo County Coroner Office are investigating the death of a female hiking in the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes area.

 
$100M plan in the works to leave more water in Lake Mead
By Blake Apgar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The additional reductions in water use would go beyond what has already been implemented under existing agreements. Southern Nevada may contribute $20 million to the effort.

Getty Images Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on N ...
Discovery Harbour Resources expands in Nevada
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. said in a press releases that Newcrest Resources, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newcrest Mining Limited, has provided details of its planned drill program at Fortuity 89, Nevada.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
Democrats’ redistricting plans advance in Nevada Legislature
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Meeting on the second day of a special legislative session on redistricting, lawmakers moved the two redistricting bills out of committee to the floors of their respective houses.

Applications open for Nevada education task force
Applications open for Nevada education task force
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Education is now accepting applications for the Nevada Teacher Recruitment and Retention Advisory Task Force.