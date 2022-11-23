Pahrump Holiday Task Force hosting annual holiday meal

Thanksgiving is a time that should be spent with others, be they family, neighbors or even brand new friends and the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is ensuring that no one in the valley has to be alone on the most thankful day of the year.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump community will have the chance to come together for this Thanksgiving holiday during the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, provided free of charge thanks to the Pahrump Holiday Task Force.

Tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 24, the task force and a troop of volunteers will throw open the doors at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center for the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Everyone is invited out for a traditional turkey feast with plenty of holiday atmosphere, all provided absolutely free of charge.

“Come out and enjoy a great meal and great friends,” Pahrump Holiday Task Force Chair Linda Wright encouraged. “Doors open at 11 a.m. See you all there!”

The valley’s veterans are always given a special place of honor at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner and they will have their very own dedicated tables, where volunteer servers will be bringing the meals directly to their tables. For all others, the meal will be served buffet style and will include freshly roasted turkey, tangy tart cranberries, creamy mashed potatoes served with gravy, savory stuffing, steamy vegetables, candied sweet potatoes and fluffy rolls, along with a selection of pies for dessert. Attendees will be treated to coffee, tea, water and juice as well, all while being serenaded by local Elvis impersonator Johnny V, who will provide the entertainment for the day.

Anyone interested in lending a helping hand to the cause with greeting, serving, cleaning and other tasks can simply show up at 10 a.m. tomorrow, where they will be warmly welcomed with much appreciation.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is scheduled for tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road in Pahrump.

For more information contact Wright at PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com

