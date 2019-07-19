Pahrump included in upcoming ‘Rural Nevada Democratic Caucus’ Virtual Meet and Greet’
On Sunday, July 21, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris will participate in a virtual meet and greet with rural Nevada voters hosted by the Rural Nevada Democratic Caucus, her campaign announced Friday.
The event is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. with Sen. Harris, D-California, speaking at 4:30 p.m.
Details provided by the campaign on the Pahrump viewing location:K7 Bed & Breakfast, 6050 Thousandaire Blvd.
When arriving, locals should check in with Kelly Fitzpatrick or Cles Saunders, the campaign said in an email to the Pahrump Valley Times.