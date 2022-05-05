Pahrump launching new tourism publication, Highway 160 Magazine

The town of Pahrump is preparing to publish its first-ever tourism magazine and Pahrump Tourism Director Arlette Ledbetter is more than a little enthusiastic about the new product, telling the Pahrump Valley Times that “Highway 160 Magazine – Pahrump, Your Basecamp to Adventure” will be a valuable publication for both tourists and locals alike.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Tourism Director Arlette Ledbetter is pictured greeting a visitor to the valley outside of the department's office. Ledbetter is excited about the prospect of being able to distribute the new Highway 160 Magazine to newcomers once it goes to print in June.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Tourism Office is located at 400 N. Highway 160.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This rate card shows the prices advertisers can expect to pay to have an ad placed in the new Highway 160 Magazine.

“It’s a result of the tourism department’s efforts over the years,” Ledbetter said during a May 4 interview. “We decided we need a visitors’ guide to serve the area and what better place to do that than here, in the tourism office? So we created the magazine concept with the idea that we would feature, as a basecamp to adventure, all of the surrounding area amenities too. Of course first and foremost, it is about Pahrump and the lodging and attractions here, but we also expand into the outer areas, like Death Valley, and give that some promotion as well.”

Ledbetter said the new magazine is one result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted the need for diversification in tourism departments all around the state.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that throughout the pandemic, everybody realized their strengths and weaknesses and it was no different for tourism. The state of Nevada, right down to every little community in the state, realized how vulnerable we are being funded by tourism room tax. That’s a huge part of the state’s economy,” Ledbetter said. “So we were tasked with trying to diversify to create other opportunities for revenues and local tourism.”

Highway 160 Magazine, which is likely to replace the town’s current trifold brochures, will feature all sorts of information on the area. Ledbetter said promoting the town as a whole has always been the main focus for the tourism department and the publication is set to include information about available lodging, day trips, local restaurants, events, wineries, microbreweries, distilleries and churches, and even details about area medical care options, service organizations and more.

“What sells Pahrump are the unique aspects of it: the wide-open spaces, the great outdoors, the proximity to so many fantastic spots, which is something that RVers love in particular. There are so many exciting things to do around here,” Ledbetter enthused. “This will be our tourism tool. We’ll be taking it with us when we go to trade and travel shows and our other activities, we’ll have it distributed throughout both Nevada and California and we are hoping to increase that distribution over the years.”

The 2022 edition of Highway 160 Magazine is planned for a circulation of over 20,000 copies. The magazine will be published yearly, with this first edition slated to come out in June and every following edition to be published in January.

“The endeavor to get the magazine launched has been interesting, because it’s a first for the tourism office,” Ledbetter detailed.

She said the town, as a government agency, was required to obtain multiple quotes for its new project but in the end, Ledbetter decided partnering with Pahrump Life Magazine would be the best option for the town. “We’ve got a three-year contract with Pahrump Life and after that, we should be up and running and tourism should be able to handle it in-house,” she said, noting, “There is still ad space available in the magazine, but it is limited. The deadline for ads is May 26 and advertisers for the 2022 edition will have their 2022 rate locked in for next year as well.”

For more information visit the Pahrump Tourism Office at 400 N. Highway 160 or call 775-253-1697.

To advertise in Highway 160 Magazine call 775-727-3665 or email Ron@Pahrump.email

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com