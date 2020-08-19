107°F
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump Lions help Floyd Elementary gear up for school year

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 19, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Summer vacation is nearly at an end and children will soon be heading into the 2020-2021 academic year, with school slated to begin on Monday, August 24 for all Nye County students in grades one through 12 and on August 27 for those in kindergarten and pre-K.

Though the manner in which students are taught will be vastly different this year than in years past, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing a hybrid system blending both in-person and distance learning, the need for school supplies remains the same. Students simply cannot succeed in their educational endeavors if they don’t have the items necessary to carry out their school work and that is exactly why the Pahrump Valley Lions Club has taken one of the valley’s schools under its wing.

For the seventh year running, the Pahrump Valley Lions Club has made a special donation to Floyd Elementary School in an effort to help them prepare for the coming school term, presenting school officials with an array of supplies that will be utilized by both students and teachers throughout the coming months.

Everything from loose-leaf paper, pencils, crayons and markers to glue sticks, folders, erasers, scissors and of course, the ever-important tissues and hand sanitizers, were presented to a very appreciative Lori Metscher, principal of Floyd Elementary School, earlier this month.

“We believe every student should have the right tools to help further their education,” Pahrump Valley Lion Sue Bai told the Pahrump Valley Times.

The Pahrump Valley Lions Club is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making the community a better place and they are always looking for more members to add to their ranks. For more information on the club visit its Facebook page @PahrumpValleyLionsClub or email President Brigitte Dubin at brigitte@brockwaymt.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Locator map of 4.8 earthquake in Death Valley National Park in California on Wednesday, Aug. 19 ...
4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Death Valley
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Death Valley National Park was rattled by multiple earthquakes on Wednesday, with the largest being a 4.8 magnitude temblor. The park service reported no damage to park buildings or roads.

Getty Images Telehealth has gained enormous popularity in the months since the COVID-19 pandemi ...
Nevada, three other states join forces to address remote healthcare
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Four of the five states already working together in the “Western States Pact” formed to address the response to the COVID-19 pandemic are striking out on a new collective endeavor, with Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Colorado all announcing that they will now be coordinating on telehealth.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A Death Valley National Park Ranger stands beside a digital ...
Record heat descends upon Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris & Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

It appears that Death Valley National Park is living up to its reputation as being the hottest, driest, and lowest place on earth.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Community Crisis Intervention Committee invites the val ...
Homeless Wraparound continues in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Community Crisis Intervention Committee has scheduled its quarterly Homeless Wraparound event for this Saturday and Pahrump Valley’s homeless population will be able to head out for a morning of food, socialization and assistance in obtaining necessary items and services, such as clothing and showers, all free of charge.

Pahrump Valley Winery (Facebook) Goals of the campaign include increases in in-state visitation ...
Nevada marketing campaign centers on staycations
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A marketing subcommittee recommends that the state’s Commission on Tourism should spend $300,000 encouraging Nevadans to stay at home with their tourism dollars.

Courtesy of Wells Fargo Joe Trimble
Effective leadership in times of crisis
By Joe Trimble Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Crises, be they a global health emergency that shuts down economies, a natural disaster or something affecting just a single business, can catch Pahrump small business owners off guard at any moment.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times To be eligible for the program, applicants must meet the r ...
Application period to open for commercial rental assistance
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state treasurer’s office and the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced that small businesses and nonprofits would be able to apply to the state’s commercial rental assistance program. It will begin as soon as Aug. 24.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kent Sanders is chair of the department of physiology and c ...
UNR researcher advances understanding of GI tract
Staff Report

Research led by Kent Sanders, chair of the department of physiology and cell biology at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, is contributing significant scientific understanding of activity in the gastrointestinal tract known as motility.