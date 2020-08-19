Pahrump Lions help Floyd Elementary gear up for school year

Summer vacation is nearly at an end and children will soon be heading into the 2020-2021 academic year, with school slated to begin on Monday, August 24 for all Nye County students in grades one through 12 and on August 27 for those in kindergarten and pre-K.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured from left to right are Lions Club member Sue Bai, Lions Club Past District Governor Bill Newyear, Floyd Elementary School Principal Lori Metscher and Lions Club member Joyce Campbell.

Though the manner in which students are taught will be vastly different this year than in years past, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing a hybrid system blending both in-person and distance learning, the need for school supplies remains the same. Students simply cannot succeed in their educational endeavors if they don’t have the items necessary to carry out their school work and that is exactly why the Pahrump Valley Lions Club has taken one of the valley’s schools under its wing.

For the seventh year running, the Pahrump Valley Lions Club has made a special donation to Floyd Elementary School in an effort to help them prepare for the coming school term, presenting school officials with an array of supplies that will be utilized by both students and teachers throughout the coming months.

Everything from loose-leaf paper, pencils, crayons and markers to glue sticks, folders, erasers, scissors and of course, the ever-important tissues and hand sanitizers, were presented to a very appreciative Lori Metscher, principal of Floyd Elementary School, earlier this month.

“We believe every student should have the right tools to help further their education,” Pahrump Valley Lion Sue Bai told the Pahrump Valley Times.

The Pahrump Valley Lions Club is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making the community a better place and they are always looking for more members to add to their ranks. For more information on the club visit its Facebook page @PahrumpValleyLionsClub or email President Brigitte Dubin at brigitte@brockwaymt.com

