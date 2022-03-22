59°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump man charged with child abuse for maintaining ‘filthy home’

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 22, 2022 - 7:50 am
 
Brett Phillips (Nye County Detention Center)
Brett Phillips (Nye County Detention Center)

A Pahrump man has been arrested for child abuse following a welfare check on a home that was found to be unsanitary.

Nye County Sheriff’s Deputy John Tolle was dispatched to the residence on March 16 where his investigation revealed alleged unsuitable living conditions for those living at the home, according to a highly redacted arrest report.

“I had reasonable findings to believe the residents inside may be in need of immediate medical assistance,” Tolle’s report noted. “Upon entering, I had to climb over quad tires and trash due to the condition of the house.”

Tolle’s report said he thought the residence was abandoned because every inch of the floor was covered in trash, food and random waste.

“I found none of the bathrooms to be functioning, and the bathrooms were covered with stacks of used toilet paper up to my waist,” the report said. “Feces filled the toilets, and the showers were unusable and filthy.”

The report said the kitchen was moldy, filthy and littered with trash and rotting food.

The kitchen’s appliances also appeared to be unusable, according to the report, and nothing was sanitary to cook with.

“The reporting party told me they ate frozen chicken and frozen burritos, but when they showed me inside of the refrigerator, it was severely neglected, as there was moldy food inside, and it did not meet sanitary standards to store food,” the report said.

The reporting party said they lived at the residence with Brett Phillips, who was reportedly in California during the deputy’s inspection. When the deputy reached Phillips by phone, he said he was aware of the living conditions at the residence and admitted the residence needed to be cleaned up, according to the report.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances, Brett Philips allowed them to live within the residence, which was unsanitary, unhealthy and unlivable, when he willfully caused a child less than 18 years of age, to suffer unjustifiable and mental suffering because of being placed in the situation,” the report said.

The report did not state the nature of the relationship between the reporting party, Phillips and the residents living at the home.

Phillips was eventually located and taken into custody on March 17 o one count of child abuse.

Bail amount was set at $10,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sam Brown of Reno, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, visits with Jim Beckham, left, and M ...
Sam Brown enters Nevada’s GOP primary for U.S. Senate
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Army veteran Sam Brown has joined the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, where he will face at least four challengers, including ex-AG Adam Laxalt.

George Vonberndt, 52, stakes his claim at an old vacant storefront in a local shopping plaza. I ...
With no local shelter, Pahrump homeless population faces challenges
By Patrick Billings Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

George Vonberndt, 52, stakes his claim at an old vacant storefront in a local shopping plaza. It’s an area littered with empty applesauce and peanut butter jars, a beat up mattress, a collection of dirty blankets and shopping carts.

(Special to the Pahrump Valley Times) Snapped at the Oct. 30 Celebration of Life, this photo sh ...
This Pahrump group helps people grieve
By Jimmy Romo Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Many are unaware how to grieve over the loss of a loved one. The most common people will say is that they’re fine, but Marcia Savage, lead organizer of GriefShare are Central Valley Baptist Church, says everyone will go through grief.