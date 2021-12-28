38°F
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump man faces fireams charge after allegedly shooting in a residence

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 27, 2021 - 4:49 pm
 
Ronald Taniguchi
A Pahrump man is accused of assault with a deadly weapon following an alleged dispute over money.

Nye County deputy Yoanna Sotello responded to a residence on Zolin Avenue at approximately 9:22 p.m., on Dec. 13, after dispatch received reports of a person with a gun there.

The suspect, Ronald Taniguchi, allegedly shot through the bedroom door, according to an arrest report.

“Upon arrival, deputies and detectives made the scene safe and verified that there was a bedroom door with a gunshot through it,” according to the report. “An independent witness also stated that they heard a gunshot while at the residence and left immediately after.”

The deputy spoke to a witness who said that Taniguchi knocked on a bedroom door, according to the report, and he saw the suspect holding a handgun.

“The reporting party shut the door and crouched at the bottom of the door to keep the door closed because [Taniguchi] was trying to force his way into the bedroom,” the report said. “Shortly afterward the reporting party heard a gunshot and looked up and noticed a hole in the bedroom door. The reporting party stated that Ronald was mad and called the reporting party a liar. Ronald was stating that the reporting party stole from him.”

The witness said he called 911 immediately after the alleged shooting, according to the report.

“Ronald stated to detective Anderson that he would have shot the reporting party in the knee if he had stolen Ronald’s $600. Ronald stated that he shot at the reporting party to scare him.”

Taniguchi was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a gun inside an occupied structure.

Bail is set at $10,000, according to the Nye County Detention Center.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes.

