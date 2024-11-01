56°F
weather icon Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

Pahrump man suspected of attempted murder located in Mtn. Falls

Eddie O'Brien/Nye County News Sheriff’s deputies identified the alleged gunman as Jordan Matt ...
Eddie O'Brien/Nye County News Sheriff’s deputies identified the alleged gunman as Jordan Matthew Rodriguez who surrendered after they responded to his Mountain Falls residence later on Monday
Eddie O'Brien/Nye County News Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of H ...
Eddie O'Brien/Nye County News Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Homestead Road and Cactus Street following a shooting that left one person in critical condition on Monday afternoon Oct. 28.
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 15th Annual Pumpkin Days took place Oct. 24-27, with all ...
PHOTOS: 15th Annual Pumpkins Days a smashing success
Election observers monitor voting at the Galleria at Sunset mall Saturday, October 19, 2024, in ...
Nye County, ACLU of Nevada reach agreement on election observers
Pahrump Valley Times file The Justin Leavitt Memorial Skate Park in Pahrump closed for the conc ...
Pahrump’s Justin Leavitt skate park temporarily closed for concrete patchwork project
pvt default image
Four suspects face drug, gun, child abuse charges
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 1, 2024 - 4:00 am
 

A Pahrump man is in custody following a shooting on Monday afternoon.

According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office social media post, deputies responded to the intersection of Homestead Road and Cactus Street at approximately 4:20 p.m., where upon arrival, they found a man who suffered a gunshot to his neck.

Medics arrive

Deputies provided first-aid as Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded.

The unidentified male was immediately transported to the Mercy Air-21 pad and flown to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas.

Suspect located

Deputies on scene received a vague description and canvassed the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We were able to locate an outdoor camera in the area and could see the suspect, who fled on foot,” the sheriff’s office said. “Another camera in the area showed the suspect get into a black Ford Mustang and leave the area.”

Suspect identified

Through their initial investigation, deputies were able to tentatively identify the alleged gunman as Jordan Matthew Rodriguez. Deputies responded to his Mountain Falls home, where they found his vehicle parked outside a residence.

Suspect arrested

“Deputies made contact at the residence and Rodriguez was detained,” according to the sheriff’s office. “He was interviewed and as a result of the interview and evidence collected, he was later booked on charges of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm endangering the public.”

The sheriff’s office did not disclose a motive behind the shooting.

At last check, the victim remains in critical condition at UMC.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

MOST READ
THE LATEST
pvt default image
Four suspects face drug, gun, child abuse charges
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The arrest report stated that numerous prescription pills and approximately 15.9 grams of cocaine was discovered in plain view in the living room of the home.

pvt default image
Upcoming Events

Members of the Facebook group Pahrump Car Shows, Etc. are planning a “Rod Run” to TecopaFest 2024 this Saturday.