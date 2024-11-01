Pahrump man suspected of attempted murder located in Mtn. Falls

Eddie O'Brien/Nye County News Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Homestead Road and Cactus Street following a shooting that left one person in critical condition on Monday afternoon Oct. 28.

Eddie O'Brien/Nye County News Sheriff’s deputies identified the alleged gunman as Jordan Matthew Rodriguez who surrendered after they responded to his Mountain Falls residence later on Monday

A Pahrump man is in custody following a shooting on Monday afternoon.

According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office social media post, deputies responded to the intersection of Homestead Road and Cactus Street at approximately 4:20 p.m., where upon arrival, they found a man who suffered a gunshot to his neck.

Medics arrive

Deputies provided first-aid as Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded.

The unidentified male was immediately transported to the Mercy Air-21 pad and flown to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas.

Suspect located

Deputies on scene received a vague description and canvassed the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We were able to locate an outdoor camera in the area and could see the suspect, who fled on foot,” the sheriff’s office said. “Another camera in the area showed the suspect get into a black Ford Mustang and leave the area.”

Suspect identified

Through their initial investigation, deputies were able to tentatively identify the alleged gunman as Jordan Matthew Rodriguez. Deputies responded to his Mountain Falls home, where they found his vehicle parked outside a residence.

Suspect arrested

“Deputies made contact at the residence and Rodriguez was detained,” according to the sheriff’s office. “He was interviewed and as a result of the interview and evidence collected, he was later booked on charges of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm endangering the public.”

The sheriff’s office did not disclose a motive behind the shooting.

At last check, the victim remains in critical condition at UMC.

