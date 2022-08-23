96°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump man who allegedly ordered Doberman to attack deputy faces charge of assault with deadly weapon

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 23, 2022 - 2:09 pm
 
(Nye County Detention Center) Thomas Karr
(Nye County Detention Center) Thomas Karr

A Pahrump man who allegedly commanded his Doberman to attack a deputy is facing a charge for assault with a deadly weapon.

According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, deputy Alec Brian was dispatched to a residence just before 5 p.m., on Aug. 21 for a report of domestic violence there. Thomas Karr had allegedly locked his wife outside and refused to let her inside their home.

Initial contact

“When I arrived, I encountered Thomas Karr, who had previous law enforcement contact earlier in the day due to having domestic issues with his wife at a different location,” according to Brian’s report.

“During our contact with Thomas at the time, their dog, a large Doberman approximately 90 pounds, who is a trained protection animal, according to both Thomas and his wife, was clearly aggressive, barking, and attempting to attack us. The dog was restrained by a leash at the time.”

Dog unleashed

During the encounter, Karr told Brian that his wife was in the backyard of the residence.

“I then went around back to speak to the wife and as I was having a conversation with her about what happened, Thomas opens the door of the house and sends the dog to attack us by saying ‘go get them,’” according to the report. “The dog then immediately charged us in a clearly aggressive manner. Thomas willfully and maliciously sent the dog to attack us. At this point, I felt that I would have to defend myself against the dog, but the wife called the dog off, which prevented him from harming us. Thomas then came out of the house and apologized for sending the dog to attack us. Thomas admitted that he knew it was wrong.”

Charge brought forth

As a result of the incident, Brian concluded that Karr was in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 200.471, that being assault on a protected person by attempting to use force or violence against him by purposefully and maliciously sending his trained and violent dog to attack.

“The dog was only stopped as the wife was able to give it a command to halt the attack.” Brian’s report stated.

Karr’s bail amount was set at $10,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Full Circle Community Organization is a nonprofit founded b ...
Full Circle seeking funding for community programs
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump resident Cherish Pryor is on a mission to bring a variety of community- and youth-focused programs to the valley but she cannot do it alone. She will need all the backing she can get if she is to see her Full Circle Community Organization become a success.

(Nye County Detention Center) Raymond Bennie Glasper II
Vegas man arrested in Pahrump for murder
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Las Vegas man is facing murder following his arrest in Pahrump on Friday Aug. 19.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Highway 160 improvement project is nearly complete and f ...
Highway 160 roadwork wraps up Monday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Drivers in the Pahrump Valley will be glad to know that by Monday, the roadwork on Highway 160 through the heart of town is expected to be completed and traffic in the area will soon resume its normal pace on a new and much smoother asphalt surface.

Getty Images The Nevada Rural Housing Authority is urging landlords to step up and have its ren ...
Landlords urged to add low-income units in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority is seeking landlords to participate in the Housing Choice Voucher program. There’s a critical need for more low-income units here.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County voters were set to decide on a new Nye County die ...
Why Nye County voters won’t be deciding on a new diesel tax this year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last year, the Nye County Commission authorized the placement of a question on the 2022 ballot, asking voters whether or not the county should establish its own 5-cent diesel tax to help fund the road department’s activities across the third largest county in the U.S. But a missed deadline means that won’t happen this year.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Included in the presentation given by BEC Environmental in ...
Environmental consulting group will help water board secure grants for projects
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Water District has been in operation for more than a decade and while the body has managed to accomplish certain items in that time, much of its duties have gone unmet. This was one of the reasons behind the decision to recall all of the water board’s members in late 2021 and essentially reestablish a new board. That board is now is working to remedy previous issues and one path it is pursuing is additional funding sources that can help expand the water district’s ability to meet its mission statement.

Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, Diaper Run participants register ...
Diaper Run to benefit Pahrump’s First Choice Pregnancy Center
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 14th Annual Diaper Run will take place this September and the cost is just $20 per rider, plus a package of diapers. For passengers, the cost is $15 plus a pack of unscented baby wipes. Registration includes lunch, which will be served at the conclusion of the poker run.