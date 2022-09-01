Pahrump man with machete taken into custody

Nye County Detention Center Jesse Broyles

A man reportedly armed with a machete was taken into custody after Nye County Sheriff’s deputies learned that he had two outstanding local warrants.

The incident occurred in the area of the Preferred RV Park on Crawford Way across the street from the Pahrump Nugget, just after 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Frequent flyer

As stated in a sheriff’s office arrest report, deputy David Stone was dispatched to the area, where he spoke to a male identified by previous law enforcement encounters as Jesse Broyles.

“While speaking to Jesse on a consent stop, he was run through Nye County dispatch for a wants and warrants check,” Stone’s report stated. “Jesse came back with two confirmed failure to appear, misdemeanor warrants out of this agency.”

On the run

The report went on to state that after Stone informed Broyles of the warrants, Broyles told Stone “no” and allegedly ran from the deputy.

Just moments later, Detective Sgt. Corey Fowles arrived on scene and proceeded to chase Broyles.

“Sgt. Fowles made contact with Jesse and placed him on the ground, where Jesse continued to resist Sgt. Fowler,” the report noted. “Due to Jesse willfully and unlawfully running away after being given a lawful order, and informed that he was under arrest and still proceeded to run away, Jesse was eventually placed under arrest and transported to the Nye County Detention Center for booking. Jesse was booked on resisting a public officer and his two outstanding warrants.”

The report did not state why the man was walking around holding the machete.

No injuries were reported.

Bail amount was set at $11,000.

