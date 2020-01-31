Pahrump Moose Lodge donation funding beds for kids

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nationwide organization with a straightforward and heartwarming mission: to build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need in order to help ensure that no child has to sleep on the floor.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 member Dennis London, left, is pictured presenting Sleep in Heavenly Peace Nye County Chapter Founder Gary Bennett with a $1,500 donation check to support the nonprofits mission of providing beds to kids in need.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteer Leah-Ann DeAnda, Ms. Senior Golden Years member and incoming local chapter president Carmen Murzyn and Sleep in Heavenly Peace local chapter founder Gary Bennett pose with two young girls and their newly constructed bunk bed.

That mission has also been taken up in Pahrump, where resident Gary Bennett founded the Nye County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. For more than a year now, Bennett has been drawing others into the nonprofit, working to build as many bunk beds as possible for local children and many other organizations in the area have jumped in to add their support.

One such organization is the Pahrump Moose Lodge #808, which recently donated $1,500 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, enough funding, Bennett reported, to provide beds for more than two dozen children.

“I would like to take a minute and thank the Moose Lodge #808 here in Pahrump for generously supporting the Sleep in Heavenly Peace nonprofit with a check for $1,500 which will help get 28 kids off of the floor,” Bennett said of the deeply appreciated contribution.

He then shifted the spotlight from Sleep in Heavenly Peace to take a moment to express his great respect for the Moose Lodge and all that it does to support other nonprofits throughout the valley, as well as to encourage local community members to consider getting involved by joining the Moose themselves.

“Many people already know that the Moose organization helps the community of all ages and in many ways,” Bennett said. “I am a member at this lodge and I am very proud to be involved with this organization. I would also like to mention that if you think you would like to give back a little to our town of Pahrump, I invite you to come by and see this lodge and meet some of the nicest people in our town. Also, we have gone smoke-free in the social quarters. I know this will please a lot of people. There is a designated area for those who want to partake. We have dinners, pool shooting, karaoke and many social events. If you call or come by ask for Dennis!”

For more information on Sleep in Heavenly Peace visit www.shpbeds.org

For more information on the Moose Lodge visit www.pahrumpmoose.weebly.com or call 775-727-6577.

