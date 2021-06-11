Pahrump Music Festival declared a huge success

Whenever an organization ventures into putting on a new community event in Pahrump, the outcome of that new endeavor is always up in the air and it is nearly impossible to say just how things will turn out. However, for organizers of the Pahrump Music Festival, there was never any doubt that this event was going to draw a huge crowd and those expectations were borne out this past weekend.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Music Festival took place June 3 through June 6 at Petrack Park. One of the most anticipated performers of the event was Adam D. Tucker and Vegas McGraw, a Tim McGraw cover band pictured entertaining a large crowd Saturday night.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The carnival at the Pahrump Music Festival was quite busy on Saturday, with a long line of patrons shown waiting to purchase their ride tickets.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Dana Lynn is seen admiring the art on display inside the Bob Ruud Community Center during the Pahrump Music Festival.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A highly popular vendor at the Pahrump Music Festival was a bar where event attendees were able to be served drinks by smiling, friendly bartenders.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Plenty of seating was set out at Petrack Park and Pahrump Music Festival attendees can be seen enjoying the late evening sunshine while devouring some of the festival foods that were available.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times VinoJazz co-founder Doug Dubin.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Raymond Cruz was presented with a lifetime achievement award during the Pahrump Music Festival in honor of his tireless work to bring arts to the people.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Brigitte Dubin, co-founder of VinoJazz, is seen sitting before the Elks Lodge's American Flag art contest display.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A shot of some of the artwork submitted by local youngsters for the Elks Lodge's art contest.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Participants of the Elks Lodge art contest were given the chance to win one of the brand new bicycles donated for the cause.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Art work at the Pahrump Music Festival included photos of this sculptural piece, a saguaro cactus made out of mirrored panels that reflect its surroundings.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Music Festival carnival was a big hit, with kiddos and the young at heart all able to have some fun on the 20 rides set up at Petrack Park.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Carnival-goers are pictured swinging round and round on one of the rides.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Bumper cars were just one of the many fun rides that Pahrump Music Festival attendees were able to enjoy.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The carnival included a midway with games.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Steve Farmer sits outside of the Bob Ruud Community Center, where he had art work on display during the Pahrump Music Festival.

Thousands of people inundated Petrack Park throughout Thursday, June 3 to Sunday, June 6, coming from all across town and the surrounding areas and even from other towns and states to partake of all there was to scintillate the senses during the Pahrump Music Festival.

From the main stage where professional performers and locals alike were able to strut their stuff and the art exhibits inside the Bob Ruud Community Center to the pulse-pounding carnival and abundance of vendors to the numerous other sights and activities, the Pahrump Music Festival had something to offer just about anyone. Judging by the enormous turnout, this is undoubtedly going to become one of the most notable annual events on the Pahrump calendar.

“The Pahrump Music Festival exceeded our expectations,” VinoJazz co-founder and event organizer Doug Dubin told the Pahrump Valley Times following the festival. “I was approached by concert-goers who told me, ‘This is the best thing to happen to Pahrump!’”

While it is difficult to determine a precise count at a festival of this kind, where general admission was free, Dubin said he was confident in reporting that attendance was well into the thousands throughout the four-day event.

“We had over 60 vendors in attendance and the majority of the vendors either sold products, developed brand recognition or lead generation and were very pleased. They indicated they wanted to be involved in future events with us,” Dubin detailed. “G&S Carnivals came from California. This was their first major event in Nevada and after our wrap-up meeting, this event also exceeded their expectations and we look forward to future events together.”

Dubin detailed that there were over 25 entries for the talent contest, with winners including Tia Jones, first place; Ella Rose Brondo, second place; and Avery Sampson, third place.

The local Elks Lodge got in on the fun as well, hosting an art contest that invited event attendees to decorate pictures of the American Flag for the chance to win a brand new bicycle, more than a dozen of which were given away during the festival.

One of the most special moments of the occasion took place on Saturday night, before the large crowd that had gathered to watch that evening’s headline performer. Prior to introducing Adam D. Tucker and Vegas McGraw, a popular Tim McGraw tribute band, Dubin asked Raymond Cruz to come before the stage to receive an award that Dubin was obviously thrilled to be able to present.

“I presented Raymond, the past CEO of the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Foundation, with a lifetime achievement award for his tireless and ongoing dedication to bringing the arts to Simi Valley, Los Angeles and surrounding communities,” Dubin told the Times. Dubin, a former Simi Valley resident himself, had gotten to know Cruz many years ago when the VinoJazz Foundation was just getting its start. “His dedication to helping children become more involved in the arts is unwavering. Ray understands the importance of having some type of art in the kids’ lives to help them succeed,” Dubin stated.

As with any event of this scale, the festival was the product of a lot of hard work and effort from a vast array of people, businesses and organizations. Dubin offered his thanks to all involved. “I would like to thank my wife and daughters as well as the limited number of dedicated volunteers that stepped up and gave their all to make this event a success. We originally were expecting over 50 volunteers but due to a miscommunication those volunteers were unable to make the event,” Dubin said. “We worked together in many different positions during the event and even the vendors said ‘Wow, we were so well taken care of, we thought you had more people helping.’

“A huge thank you goes out to my wife Brigitte, daughters Jenniffer and Tiffannie, as well as Priscilla, Richard, Ian and Shawn. Special thank yous to Glenda and Candace and all of our vendors and sponsors,” Dubin continued. “A very special thank you to our top sponsors Pie Crust in honor of Silvermane, and the Ahern Rental Group and Mario the GM for making this event a success. Other sponsors include Holiday Inn Express, which was the official hotel of the event, Area 51 and Blackjack Fireworks, Marianne Yoffee, Spring Mountain Medical, Saitta Trudeau, American Family Insurance, RPS Media Concept, CoreCivic, Golden Casino Group, 5280 Mexican Grub, Garry Brodbeck Golf Carts and Shop Local Pahrump. We also appreciate the support provided by the Nye County Board of County Commissioners, Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, Detective Tippetts, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and the Nye County Sheriff’s Auxiliary, Tim Sutton, the town of Pahrump and staff, and the many more behind the scenes of this amazing project, including the local retailers that helped educate, inform and sell carnival tickets.”

The Pahrump Music Festival may be done and over with now but VinoJazz is still hard at work in an effort to create even more events for the entire community to enjoy. Next up will be the Food Truck Fiesta, details of which will be included in an upcoming edition of the Pahrump Valley Times.

