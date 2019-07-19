94°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump nonprofit enhancing its space through grant

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
July 19, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

A Pahrump nonprofit that focuses on addiction rehabilitation services has gotten a boost from the Home Depot Foundation.

Living Free Health and Fitness, a nonprofit in Pahrump, has been granted $7,500 in materials to build group rooms at the organization’s office space at 2050 N. Highway 160, Suites 600-700, at Mesquite Avenue and Highway 160, behind the Horizon Market.

“They will be bringing in their employee-volunteers, and we will have another 10 community volunteers for our build day,” said Shelley Poerio, CEO and founder of Living Free Health and Fitness, in an email.

The volunteers will be heading out to Living Free’s office from roughly 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Poerio said in an email that she is seeking more volunteers.

Several businesses in the Pahrump area have made the project possible, too: Ken Murphy of Shadow Mountain Construction; Royce Avena of Avena and Sons Electric; and Lou Banuelos of P-town Air Conditioning, according to information from Poerio.

Living Free has a list of services but also does an abundance of community service work, according to Poerio.

“…with these group rooms, we plan to have sober social support meetings, continuing care for adolescents and adults, teen activities/sober support, community education, and training on prevention, intervention, signs and symptoms,” Poerio said in an email.

Living Free also offers counseling, treatment, prevention and early intervention and community education.

The nonprofit also offers its two sober living homes in Pahrump for men and women for individuals with drug or alcohol abuse, according to information on the nonprofit’s website.

“You are seeking a safe environment with programming, structure and supervision as a way to get your life back on track…and keep it that way!” the organization’s website stated.

According to Living Free’s website, the sober living houses offers a “comprehensive enrichment program delivering proprietary, evidence-based education, lifestyle and life skills curriculums supervised and managed by a licensed clinician.”

According to Living Free’s website, the sober living houses have a $150 weekly fee plus a one-time $150 intake fee.

Poerio founded Living Free in 2013 “after researching—and observing— the benefits nutrition and exercise can have on helping people stay stopped,” according to Living Free’s website.

According to the website, the program has worked for many people, including Poerio who has been sober since Sept. 5, 2001.

Poerio has been a clinician since 2009 and has experience as a securities brokerage principal and worked as a principal of several small businesses in the District of Columbia.

Poerio authored a book named “Rebalancing the Addictive Mind: Beating Addiction with Exercise and Nutrition.”

For general information about Living Free, head to livingfreehealth.org or call 775-505-1625.

For information on the sober living houses, call 702-600-2527 or write an email to shelley@livingfreehealth.org

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @MeehanLv

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An airman from Nellis Air Force Base died in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Lee Canyo ...
Nellis airman killed in US 95 rollover crash near Nye County
By Sabrina Schnur and Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Four Nellis Air Force airmen were seriously injured and one died after a rollover crash early Wednesday on U.S. Highway 95 near Lee Canyon Road.

Screenshot/Nye County Sheriffs Office video On June 6, this individual was seen on a Ring doorb ...
10 firearms stolen from Pahrump home
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the theft of multiple firearms from a local home.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Mountain Falls Master Planned Community has taken a step ...
Pahrump’s Mountain Falls gets thumbs up for 52 more homes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After delaying a request for approval for a tentative subdivision map for Mountain Falls, the Nye County Commission readdressed the item at its July 16 meeting, eventually giving the tentative map the green light with a 4-1 vote.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A trailer loaded with home items and personal effects sits i ...
Helping hands turn Pahrump house into home
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Rotary Club is an organization dedicated to community service, touting the slogan, “service above self” and it is always actively seeking ways to help the community it calls home.

Thinkstock The Nye County District Attorney's report is provided through the office of DA Chris ...
Nye County District Attorney’s Report
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. Duplicate names represent separate cases. See pvtimes.com for a look at recent DA reports.

Nye County Public Works "The project has been the result of successful collaboration among mult ...
Celebration set for brownfields project in Nye County
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The community is invited to attend a celebration marking the first successful brownfield cleanup completed by the Nevada Rural Brownfields Partnership utilizing the revolving loan fund, the Rural Desert Southwest Brownfields Coalition announced.

Nevada Highway Patrol. (David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times)
Fatal crash west of Tonopah area
Staff Report

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved three vehicles, west of Tonopah.