Pahrump nonprofit enhancing its space through grant

A Pahrump nonprofit that focuses on addiction rehabilitation services has gotten a boost from the Home Depot Foundation.

Living Free Health and Fitness, a nonprofit in Pahrump, has been granted $7,500 in materials to build group rooms at the organization’s office space at 2050 N. Highway 160, Suites 600-700, at Mesquite Avenue and Highway 160, behind the Horizon Market.

“They will be bringing in their employee-volunteers, and we will have another 10 community volunteers for our build day,” said Shelley Poerio, CEO and founder of Living Free Health and Fitness, in an email.

The volunteers will be heading out to Living Free’s office from roughly 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Poerio said in an email that she is seeking more volunteers.

Several businesses in the Pahrump area have made the project possible, too: Ken Murphy of Shadow Mountain Construction; Royce Avena of Avena and Sons Electric; and Lou Banuelos of P-town Air Conditioning, according to information from Poerio.

Living Free has a list of services but also does an abundance of community service work, according to Poerio.

“…with these group rooms, we plan to have sober social support meetings, continuing care for adolescents and adults, teen activities/sober support, community education, and training on prevention, intervention, signs and symptoms,” Poerio said in an email.

Living Free also offers counseling, treatment, prevention and early intervention and community education.

The nonprofit also offers its two sober living homes in Pahrump for men and women for individuals with drug or alcohol abuse, according to information on the nonprofit’s website.

“You are seeking a safe environment with programming, structure and supervision as a way to get your life back on track…and keep it that way!” the organization’s website stated.

According to Living Free’s website, the sober living houses offers a “comprehensive enrichment program delivering proprietary, evidence-based education, lifestyle and life skills curriculums supervised and managed by a licensed clinician.”

According to Living Free’s website, the sober living houses have a $150 weekly fee plus a one-time $150 intake fee.

Poerio founded Living Free in 2013 “after researching—and observing— the benefits nutrition and exercise can have on helping people stay stopped,” according to Living Free’s website.

According to the website, the program has worked for many people, including Poerio who has been sober since Sept. 5, 2001.

Poerio has been a clinician since 2009 and has experience as a securities brokerage principal and worked as a principal of several small businesses in the District of Columbia.

Poerio authored a book named “Rebalancing the Addictive Mind: Beating Addiction with Exercise and Nutrition.”

For general information about Living Free, head to livingfreehealth.org or call 775-505-1625.

For information on the sober living houses, call 702-600-2527 or write an email to shelley@livingfreehealth.org

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @MeehanLv