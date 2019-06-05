Pahrump real estate brokers, agents to get the ‘red carpet’

Horace Langford Jr. / Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Landmark Home Warranty, a company that sells home warranties for residential properties in six states, including Nevada, will be holding a "red carpet" event in Pahrump. The venue, which will include a wine tasting and other offerings at the Sanders Family Winery, will be held from 3-5 p.m. on June 27.

The “red carpet” is getting rolled out for Pahrump area real estate agents, title and loan officers and real estate brokers in June.

Pahrump real estate brokers and agents are invited to attend a wine tasting and other offerings at the Sanders Family Winery at 3780 E. Kellogg Road in Pahrump On June 27 from 3-5p.m.

The wine tasting portion of the event, a cheese and wine pairing involving a blindfold, will occur from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

“When you are blindfolded and one sense is reduced, the other senses are highlighted, so we are told; come and experience for yourself,” said Oscar Armenta, account executive for Landmark Home Warranty, the company putting on the event. “Pair a cheese, green apple slice or a grape and see or sense what pairing works for your taste in the Sanders selection of wines.”

Armenta said he will be speaking at the event about Landmark Home Warranty’s offerings in the Southern Nevada Area. A question and answer session also is included.

The event will be co-hosted by Thomas Williams from Guild Mortgage.

Landmark offers home warranties for residential properties in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, according to its website. Also according to the company’s website, its offerings will soon be available nationwide.

Landmark has local representatives and independently licensed contractors in each region it services. The company employees over 200 full-time staff, according to its website.

For more information about Landmark, head to landmarkhw.com

Attendees can RSVP for the event by emailing Armenta at oscar@landmarkhw.com by June 25.

