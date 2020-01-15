54°F
Pahrump Realtor receives award

Staff Report
January 15, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

A Pahrump area real estate professional has been recognized for efforts in the industry in 2019.

Norma Jean Opatik, of Realty Executives in Action in Pahrump, was honored with the Ronn Reiss Award for education excellence and leadership in December at the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors (GLVAR) 2019 annual awards.

The annual event was held at the M Resort-Spa and Casino in mid-December 2019.

“GLVAR’s annual awards recognize exceptional leadership and contributions to the association, the real estate profession and the community,” said 2019 GLVAR President Janet Carpenter in the association’s release.

Opatik was one of several real estate professionals to be honored during the association’s annual installation of incoming officers and board members for 2020. She was, however, the only person recognized in Nye County with an award.

The association, which has more than 15,000 members, includes Pahrump real estate professionals, along with the Las Vegas Valley.

Robert Andy Stahl was recognized as the Realtor of the Year for 2019 during the awards.

Several other industry professionals were also recognized during the event: David R. Tina, Frank Sala/Marv Rubin Award; and Marv Rubin, Jack Woodcock Distinguished Service Award.

Forrest Barbee, Walt Coffey and Dale Puhl were all inducted into the GLVAR Hall of Fame during the 2019 awards.

THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Erika Gerling, board treasurer, far left, ...
Visions for future of Beatty discussed at town meeting
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

How do residents of Beatty view their community, and what do they want its future and mission to be? Those were the questions under consideration at a gathering of individual citizens, business and organizational representatives in the Beatty Community Center Wednesday evening, Jan. 8.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Community Library is located at 701 East Street ...
Years-old Pahrump Library policy already bans weapons, historically unenforced
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For the last four months, the local community has been agitating about a possible ban on firearms in the story room at the Pahrump Community Library. But according to the library’s general rules of conduct policy, “weapons” have been forbidden at the library as a whole for many years.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This 2019 file photo shows Sandy Jennings explaining ...
Nye County Social Services Fair returning for fifth year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Health and Human Services is on a mission to connect the people with the resources and services they need and one of the best ways the department has found to accomplish this is by holding its Social Services Fair each year.

Thinkstock The IRS Free File program opened on Jan. 10. Qualifying taxpayers can start their 20 ...
Get a head start on filing 2019 taxes
Staff Report

Some taxpayers can get an early start on filing their federal income taxes for the 2020 season.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times T-Mobile works to open a new store at 20 S. Highway 160 at ...
T-Mobile builds Pahrump presence
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A wireless company is opening a new retail store in Pahrump.

California Lottery
No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Jan. 11 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $13 million.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/file Democratic Party active registered voters state ...
Nevada reports increase in active registered voters
Staff Report

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reports an increase of 11,007 active registered voters statewide during the month of December 2019 as compared to November 2019.

(Wes Rand/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Census 2020: What you need to know
By Michael Scott Davidson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Are you prepared to take the 2020 Census? Here are tips for participating in the headcount online, by mail and over the phone. And census takers are still needed.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A woman visiting from Canada, won $779,384.13 on an Aristoc ...
Canadian visitor hits jackpot at Road House Casino
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Canadian retiree who walked into Terrible’s Road House Casino on Saturday, Jan. 4, later walked out after hitting a small fortune.