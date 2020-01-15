Pahrump Realtor receives award

A Pahrump area real estate professional has been recognized for efforts in the industry in 2019.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Norma Jean Opatik of Realty Executives in Action in Pahrump received the Ronn Reiss Award for education excellence and leadership in December at the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtor’s (GLVAR) 2019 annual awards. The annual event was held at the M resort Spa and Casino in mid-December 2019.

Norma Jean Opatik, of Realty Executives in Action in Pahrump, was honored with the Ronn Reiss Award for education excellence and leadership in December at the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors (GLVAR) 2019 annual awards.

The annual event was held at the M Resort-Spa and Casino in mid-December 2019.

“GLVAR’s annual awards recognize exceptional leadership and contributions to the association, the real estate profession and the community,” said 2019 GLVAR President Janet Carpenter in the association’s release.

Opatik was one of several real estate professionals to be honored during the association’s annual installation of incoming officers and board members for 2020. She was, however, the only person recognized in Nye County with an award.

The association, which has more than 15,000 members, includes Pahrump real estate professionals, along with the Las Vegas Valley.

Robert Andy Stahl was recognized as the Realtor of the Year for 2019 during the awards.

Several other industry professionals were also recognized during the event: David R. Tina, Frank Sala/Marv Rubin Award; and Marv Rubin, Jack Woodcock Distinguished Service Award.

Forrest Barbee, Walt Coffey and Dale Puhl were all inducted into the GLVAR Hall of Fame during the 2019 awards.