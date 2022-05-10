Pahrump Salvation Army moving to a new location

The new location will continue to serve as a food pantry with non-perishable goods, meat and produce.

(Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times) Pahrump’s Salvation Army Service Center is moving to 240 Dahlia St. A grand opening ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 23.

Pahrump’s Salvation Army Service Center is moving to a new location behind Walmart at 240 Dahlia St., in order to better meet the community’s needs and serve more individuals.

The agency’s former site was located on Buol Road.

“Our new location puts us in the heart of the city, where we will be more accessible to those in need,” says the Salvation Army’s Clark County Coordinator Captain Lisa Barnes. “The Salvation Army is always evolving and adapting to meet the ever-changing needs of the communities we serve, and this move will allow us to better serve the people of Pahrump.”

The new location will continue to serve as a food pantry with non-perishable goods, meat and produce.

“We’ve identified the greatest need in Pahrump as food insecurity,” Barnes added. “We’re giving guests the dignity of choice by providing a shoppable food pantry, and we hope to empower them and transform their lives for long-term success.”

A grand opening ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 23.

“We won’t actually be distributing food that day, but we will be having a big party with tours of the new facility, opportunities for volunteerism, and thank you’s. I believe we will have a county commissioner coming if everything works out with them being present. I’ve got community partners coming there also.”

Barnes also spoke about what prompted the the move to the Dahlia Street location, which was once the Salvation Army’s thrift store.

“I think that this new location will be able to serve even more clients efficiently,” she said. “One thing that is incredibly important for us is that we want to make sure we are always serving in a way that reaffirms people’s dignity. Even though it was once a thrift store, it is not a thrift store anymore so we won’t be taking any donations of clothing. The Buol Road location was slightly larger in square-footage, but there was a lot of unusable space there so the food pantry will be at least tripled in size.”

The new location will also offer case management support, hygiene kits, and more.

Barnes said that her goal is to start meeting with clients once again by the end of this month.

Additionally, there will be new staffing and volunteer opportunities as well.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes