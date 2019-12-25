44°F
Pahrump school aide arrested in meth investigation

By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
December 25, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

A Pahrump Valley High School employee was arrested Thursday after allegedly selling methamphetamine to a 16-year-old student and another juvenile, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Verona Worthington, 38, was arrested at her home Thursday night.

Worthington is a health aide at Pahrump Valley, Capt. David Boruchowitz said in a video news release from the sheriff’s office Friday afternoon.

Boruchowitz said school resource deputies learned of the sale on Thursday and arrested Worthington while executing a search warrant at the home she shares with her boyfriend, 50-year-old William Toldt, who had three outstanding arrest warrants, Boruchowitz said.

“She stated that she knew that Toldt was wanted and had to take the methamphetamine to the children on his behalf because he could not,” he said. “She stated that she gave the children the methamphetamine and did not, quote, ‘sell it to them.’ ”

The school district later issued a statement.

“Nye County School District cannot comment specifically regarding the recent arrest of Verona Worthington, a health aide at Pahrump Valley High School; personnel matters are private and confidential,” a release from the school district stated.

“Nye County School District is cooperating with law enforcement and is principally focused on providing the best educational experience for our students and families,” the school district’s release stated. “Every precautionary measure is taken to ensure we are providing education in a safe and secure environment. Student safety remains our highest priority.”

As deputies were carrying out the search warrant, 21-year-old Daniel Sandquist arrived at the home. He told police he was present when Worthington allegedly sold the meth to the minors.

All three were arrested and face charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act and child abuse or neglect.

Worthington and Toldt also face charges of possession of methamphetamine, sales of methamphetamine, operating a place for sale or use of a controlled substance, sales of a controlled substance from an adult to a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia, Boruchowitz said.

Sandquist faces an additional charge of violating probation.

Pahrump Valley Times contributed to this story.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

