News

Pahrump school ‘locked down’ following threat from parents

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 17, 2022 - 11:27 am
 
(Nye County Detention Center) Noah and Quaneisha Torres
Pahrump’s J.G. Johnson Elementary School was placed on full lockdown last week following an incident involving the parents of a student and school staff.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputy Hanon Daigler was dispatched to the campus just after 2 p.m. on May 12 in reference to a disturbance.

While en route, Daigler was informed by dispatchers that two individuals, identified as Noah and Quaneisha Torres, were inside the school causing a disturbance.

“Dispatch further advised that the Torres’ came to school to confront a juvenile student that her daughter was having issues with,” according to Daigler’s arrest report. “School staff advised Quaneisha and her husband Noah Torres had entered the school and began to go toward the classroom to confront the student her daughter was having issues with.”

The report went on to state that the principal was behind the couple telling them to stop.

“Quaneisha and Noah blatantly disobeyed the commands and entered a classroom full of students and began to threaten the students,” according to the report. An employee of the school began to film Quaneisha and Noah in order to have a record of the way they were both acting while inside the school.”

Additionally, the video, according to Daigler, showed that Quaneisha physically hit a school employee, while the employee then put his arm out to keep a distance between himself and Quaneisha.

“You can then see Noah physically push the employee and hear Noah threaten him by saying, “If you touch her again, I will f*”k you up,” Daigler’s report noted. “Due to Quaneisha and Noah’s actions, J.G. Johnson Elementary School was placed on full lockdown until additional law enforcement arrived for the safety of the students.”

Due to the alleged actions of the couple, both are facing battery on a protected person and disturbing the peaceful assembly of a school by causing the school to go on a full lockdown.

Noah also racked up an additional charge of intimidating a public official.

Both were arrested and transported to the Nye County Detention Center without further incident.

Quaneisha’s bail was set at $2,500 while Noah’s bail was set at $7,500.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

