Pahrump seeks vendors for 57th annual Fall Festival

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2021 shows the crowd at Petrack Park for the first night of the Fall Festival. The town is seeking vendors for this year's event, set for Sept. 22-25.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Applications to be part of the 2022 Pahrump Fall Festival Parade will be made available in the near future.

The 2022 Pahrump Fall Festival is just about two months away and town officials are busy organizing all the details for the four-day shindig but they cannot make the Fall Festival happen all on their own. Businesses, organizations and nonprofits are needed to provide the traditional array of vendors booths that accompany any good fall festival.

The town of Pahrump is currently accepting applications for Fall Festival vendors. For-profit entities can secure them at a cost of $200 per 12-foot by 12-foot space while nonprofits can purchase the same booth space for just $50. Food vendors, beverage providers, merchandise sellers, crafters, artisans, service providers and anyone else with something to offer the community is encouraged to sign up soon. The deadline for completed applications, as well as the necessary seller’s permit, health permit if applicable, payment and insurance, is Friday, Aug. 19.

“Celebrate with this 57th annual tradition, the Pahrump Fall Festival! The festival started out as a simple harvest festival where a couple of hundred people gathered to share the harvest, have fun and eat some good barbecue,” the town’s tourism website, www.VisitPahrump.com, details.

Over the years, the event has grown from a small local festival into a large-scale affair that runs Thursday through Sunday. It draws thousands of attendees from Pahrump, along with tourists from neighboring cities, towns and states. It now includes plenty of entertainment such as live performances and recorded music, an arts and crafts/food and horticultural exhibit, and of course, an abundance of vendors.

In addition to these elements, offered free of charge to patrons, the Fall Festival also incorporates a carnival for which both individual ride tickets and unlimited ride bracelets can be purchased.

“Rides, rides and more rides are another highlight of the festival,” the tourism website states. “Kids and grownups alike come out to enjoy the thrill of riding the latest stomach-twister. Rides include a roller coaster, a Ferris wheel and a boat-load of fast-turning rides for every thrill seeker. And no carnival would be complete without booths and booths of carnival games and your favorite carnival eats.”

Another major feature of the Fall Festival is the rodeo, which takes over McCullough Arena to give attendees the chance to watch some rowdy cowboy action. “The first festivals were made up solely of the rodeo and over the years the festival has evolved into a four-day celebration where the rodeo is still at the center of it all,” the tourism website reads.

Tickets for the rodeo and carnival are not yet on sale but once they are, information about buying them will be posted online at www.PahrumpNV.org.

When discussing the Fall Festival, one cannot leave out the annual parade. Each year dozens of parade participants take to Highway 160 for a procession through the heart of town and the street is always lined with spectators. Parade entrants are another key part of the success of the Fall Festival and town officials will soon be releasing the applications for this portion of the event, which will be run by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office this year. The theme for the 2022 Fall Festival Parade is “The Fifties”.

Businesses have the opportunity to sponsor the Fall Festival, too, with sponsorship packages ranging from $300 to $10,000, each with various perks attached. The deadline to become a sponsor is Aug. 31.

The Pahrump Fall Festival is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 25 at Petrack Park.

Vendor and sponsorship applications, along with more information, can be found online at www.PahrumpNV.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com