96°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump seeks vendors for 57th annual Fall Festival

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 26, 2022 - 10:45 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2021 shows the crowd at Petrack Park fo ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2021 shows the crowd at Petrack Park for the first night of the Fall Festival. The town is seeking vendors for this year's event, set for Sept. 22-25.
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Applications to be part of the 2022 Pahrump Fall Fest ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Applications to be part of the 2022 Pahrump Fall Festival Parade will be made available in the near future.

The 2022 Pahrump Fall Festival is just about two months away and town officials are busy organizing all the details for the four-day shindig but they cannot make the Fall Festival happen all on their own. Businesses, organizations and nonprofits are needed to provide the traditional array of vendors booths that accompany any good fall festival.

The town of Pahrump is currently accepting applications for Fall Festival vendors. For-profit entities can secure them at a cost of $200 per 12-foot by 12-foot space while nonprofits can purchase the same booth space for just $50. Food vendors, beverage providers, merchandise sellers, crafters, artisans, service providers and anyone else with something to offer the community is encouraged to sign up soon. The deadline for completed applications, as well as the necessary seller’s permit, health permit if applicable, payment and insurance, is Friday, Aug. 19.

“Celebrate with this 57th annual tradition, the Pahrump Fall Festival! The festival started out as a simple harvest festival where a couple of hundred people gathered to share the harvest, have fun and eat some good barbecue,” the town’s tourism website, www.VisitPahrump.com, details.

Over the years, the event has grown from a small local festival into a large-scale affair that runs Thursday through Sunday. It draws thousands of attendees from Pahrump, along with tourists from neighboring cities, towns and states. It now includes plenty of entertainment such as live performances and recorded music, an arts and crafts/food and horticultural exhibit, and of course, an abundance of vendors.

In addition to these elements, offered free of charge to patrons, the Fall Festival also incorporates a carnival for which both individual ride tickets and unlimited ride bracelets can be purchased.

“Rides, rides and more rides are another highlight of the festival,” the tourism website states. “Kids and grownups alike come out to enjoy the thrill of riding the latest stomach-twister. Rides include a roller coaster, a Ferris wheel and a boat-load of fast-turning rides for every thrill seeker. And no carnival would be complete without booths and booths of carnival games and your favorite carnival eats.”

Another major feature of the Fall Festival is the rodeo, which takes over McCullough Arena to give attendees the chance to watch some rowdy cowboy action. “The first festivals were made up solely of the rodeo and over the years the festival has evolved into a four-day celebration where the rodeo is still at the center of it all,” the tourism website reads.

Tickets for the rodeo and carnival are not yet on sale but once they are, information about buying them will be posted online at www.PahrumpNV.org.

When discussing the Fall Festival, one cannot leave out the annual parade. Each year dozens of parade participants take to Highway 160 for a procession through the heart of town and the street is always lined with spectators. Parade entrants are another key part of the success of the Fall Festival and town officials will soon be releasing the applications for this portion of the event, which will be run by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office this year. The theme for the 2022 Fall Festival Parade is “The Fifties”.

Businesses have the opportunity to sponsor the Fall Festival, too, with sponsorship packages ranging from $300 to $10,000, each with various perks attached. The deadline to become a sponsor is Aug. 31.

The Pahrump Fall Festival is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 25 at Petrack Park.

Vendor and sponsorship applications, along with more information, can be found online at www.PahrumpNV.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump artist David Squier works on a piece for Bonnie Spr ...
Pahrump sculptor’s work included piece at Bonnie Springs
By Patrick Billings Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Thousands of locals and tourists once frequented Bonnie Springs, a former attraction about 48 miles southeast of Pahrump which included an 1880s western town replica created by local resident David Squier, desert wildlife sculptor.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Victor and Annette Fuentes at their Patch of Heaven Christ ...
Fed up with longstanding battle, camp owner plans to reopen Carson Slough
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After years of legal battles over water rights, Patch of Heaven Christian Camp owners say they will take matters into their own hands and restore the flow of a waterway to their property. Here are the plans.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, center, and First Lady Kathy Sisolak, right, talk to staff at the Southern ...
COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases again dip in Clark County, state
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Despite declines in some key metrics, levels of the virus remain high, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 73 new cases of COVID-19 in Pahrump in the past two weeks; one in Beatty and one in Tonopah.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County Deputy District Attorney Kirk Vitto is hanging ...
Nye prosecutor Kirk Vitto named new Justice of the Peace
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The seat was previously held by Lisa Chamlee, who was elected in 2018 and had been in office for three and a half years when she made the decision to resign, citing safety concerns as well as personal reasons.

(Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times) A view of Pahrump as seen from Deer Street.
Study: July 23will be ‘perfect day’ in Nevada weather
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Researchers analyzed climate data for 3 decades to pinpoint Saturday as the date for the best weather. That might be true for those who like extreme heat. The forecast in Pahrump calls for a high near 107 degrees, while Tonopah will hit 90.