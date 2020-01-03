Pahrump Senior Center hosts annual Noon Year’s Eve party
The Pahrump Senior Center was awash with New Year’s Eve hats, tiaras and other party essentials as staff and guests celebrated “Noon Year’s Eve” on Tuesday, Dec. 31. The event, which included a health discussion, was sponsored by Senior Care Plus, P-3 Medical Group and Your Insurance Agency.
The Pahrump Senior Center was awash with New Year’s Eve hats, tiaras and other party essentials as staff and guests celebrated “Noon Year’s Eve” on Tuesday, Dec. 31. The event, which included a health discussion, was sponsored by Senior Care Plus, P-3 Medical Group and Your Insurance Agency.
Senior Center Site Manager Anne Blankenship-Harris said the annual event is very popular among area residents.