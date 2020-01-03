Pahrump Senior Center hosts annual Noon Year’s Eve party

The Pahrump Senior Center was awash with New Year’s Eve hats, tiaras and other party essentials as staff and guests celebrated “Noon Year’s Eve” on Tuesday, Dec. 31. The event, which included a health discussion, was sponsored by Senior Care Plus, P-3 Medical Group and Your Insurance Agency.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Senior Center staff and guests belt out a rendition of Auld Lang Syne during Tuesday's "Noon Year's Eve" celebration. The center is located at 1370 W Basin Ave.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident John Easton has a laugh during the Pahrump Senior Center's "Noon Year's Eve" celebration, complete with party favors, lunch and live music courtesy of local musician "Raphael."

Senior Center Site Manager Anne Blankenship-Harris said the annual event is very popular among area residents.