Pahrump Senior Center hosts Easter dinner

The site manager of the Pahrump Senior Center was more than pleased with the facility’s outdoor Easter dinner on Monday, April 5.

Photo courtesy of Nancy Fowler Mild temperatures and clear skies made for an enjoyable Easter dinner at the Pahrump Senior Center on Monday, April 5. Site Manager Anne Blankenship said more than 180 seniors enjoyed the meal by way of drive-thru pickup and an outdoor setting with socially distanced tables.

Photo courtesy of Nancy Fowler Pahrump Senior Center officials plan to have additional outdoor lunches this spring until the governor's office gives the go-ahead to resume indoor seating at 100 percent capacity. The center still provides transportation for seniors for medical appointments in Pahrump and Las Vegas as well as those who need rides for shopping or personal appointments.

Anne Blankenship said more than 180 seniors dined on baked ham, deviled eggs and assorted desserts by way of drive-thru pickups and socially distanced tables set up on the lawn area at the center.

“Myself and staff here at the senior center truly miss the camaraderie of our daily lunch activities, due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak,” Blankenship said. “Now that the weather is nicer, we plan to have more outdoor seating lunches until we can fully reopen. In the meantime, all of us here hope and pray that the Pahrump Senior Center can resume our regular operations in the not-too-distant future.”

Blankenship also noted that the center is still offering services such as providing wheelchairs, walkers, and other much-needed equipment which are loaned out to area seniors who desperately need them at no cost.

“We also still provide the seniors with transportation for medical appointments in Pahrump and Las Vegas as well as those who need rides for shopping or personal appointments,” she said.

Additionally, Blankenship said she is still waiting on directives from Governor Steve Sisolak regarding when she can resume pre-pandemic operations, which will allow for 100 percent capacity at the center.

“Until we receive additional guidance from the governor’s office, we regret that we are not able to provide our regular indoor lunch and activities for our valued seniors here in the valley,” she said.

The Pahrump Senior Center is located at 1370 W. Basin Ave.

For information regarding transportation services and to schedule a ride, call 775-727-5008, Ext. 3.

For overall information at the center contact Blankenship at 775-727-5008, Ext. 4.

