80°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump Senior Center hosts Easter dinner

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 9, 2021 - 1:45 am
 
Photo courtesy of Nancy Fowler Mild temperatures and clear skies made for an enjoyable Easter d ...
Photo courtesy of Nancy Fowler Mild temperatures and clear skies made for an enjoyable Easter dinner at the Pahrump Senior Center on Monday, April 5. Site Manager Anne Blankenship said more than 180 seniors enjoyed the meal by way of drive-thru pickup and an outdoor setting with socially distanced tables.
Photo courtesy of Nancy Fowler Pahrump Senior Center officials plan to have additional outdoor ...
Photo courtesy of Nancy Fowler Pahrump Senior Center officials plan to have additional outdoor lunches this spring until the governor's office gives the go-ahead to resume indoor seating at 100 percent capacity. The center still provides transportation for seniors for medical appointments in Pahrump and Las Vegas as well as those who need rides for shopping or personal appointments.

The site manager of the Pahrump Senior Center was more than pleased with the facility’s outdoor Easter dinner on Monday, April 5.

Anne Blankenship said more than 180 seniors dined on baked ham, deviled eggs and assorted desserts by way of drive-thru pickups and socially distanced tables set up on the lawn area at the center.

“Myself and staff here at the senior center truly miss the camaraderie of our daily lunch activities, due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak,” Blankenship said. “Now that the weather is nicer, we plan to have more outdoor seating lunches until we can fully reopen. In the meantime, all of us here hope and pray that the Pahrump Senior Center can resume our regular operations in the not-too-distant future.”

Blankenship also noted that the center is still offering services such as providing wheelchairs, walkers, and other much-needed equipment which are loaned out to area seniors who desperately need them at no cost.

“We also still provide the seniors with transportation for medical appointments in Pahrump and Las Vegas as well as those who need rides for shopping or personal appointments,” she said.

Additionally, Blankenship said she is still waiting on directives from Governor Steve Sisolak regarding when she can resume pre-pandemic operations, which will allow for 100 percent capacity at the center.

“Until we receive additional guidance from the governor’s office, we regret that we are not able to provide our regular indoor lunch and activities for our valued seniors here in the valley,” she said.

The Pahrump Senior Center is located at 1370 W. Basin Ave.

For information regarding transportation services and to schedule a ride, call 775-727-5008, Ext. 3.

For overall information at the center contact Blankenship at 775-727-5008, Ext. 4.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Director of Emergency Management Scott Lewis said ...
FEMA vaccination clinic arrives in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Hundreds of Nye County residents braved warm temperatures in order to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations in Pahrump on Thursday.

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal WGU Nevada graduates walk to their commencement ceremony ...
WGU unveils Essential Workers Scholarship
Staff Report

Western Governors University Nevada announced Wednesday a new scholarship program for essential workers seeking degrees in high-demand career fields including business, teaching, information technology and health professions, such as nursing.

Getty Images Nathan Adelson Hospice has planned its 17th annual Multicultural Symposium virtua ...
Hospice symposium to focus on equity in end-of-life care
Staff Report

Nathan Adelson Hospice will host its 17th annual Multicultural Symposium virtually beginning at 1 p.m. April 14 with a variety of topics addressing equity in end-of-life care.

Getty Images The Nevada Department of Taxation is offering tax amnesty through May 1 to busine ...
State’s tax amnesty period ends May 1 for businesses
Staff Report

There is less than one month left of Nevada’s Tax Amnesty program that began Feb. 1. Business entities that have unpaid tax debt can file/pay their taxes online or download the missing tax returns that are available on the Department of Taxation’s website https://tax.nv.gov/

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Alan Goldstein was arrested at gunpoint after sheriff's offi ...
Fleeing man arrested at gunpoint in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One man was arrested and taken into custody following a disturbance at Bank of America just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - BOCC meeting Tuesday, open comments
Nye County votes to fully reopen, sidestep mask mandate
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Tuesday, April 6, the Nye County Commission, after several hours of public comment and debate, voted 5-0 to approve fully reopening Nye County and its businesses, and to essentially do away with the mask mandate.

Thinkstock To read more letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times, go to pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Good, bad, and ugly are present in today’s society

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Oatmeal is a whole grain, packed with fiber a ...
Overnight oatmeal is power packed for pennies
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When it comes to cheap eats it doesn’t get more frugal and fabulous than oatmeal. It’s a whole grain, packed with fiber and nutrients, the taste is compatible with endless variations, and costs mere pennies per serving. Are you sold yet? How about this: you can literally make it while your sleep. Does that appeal to your inner multi-tasker? Yup. Mine, too.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A Drive-Thru Senior Fair is set to take place at Inspiration ...
Drive-thru Senior Fair set at Inspirations in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley seniors should mark their calendars for Saturday, April 17 when they will have a chance to head out to the Drive-Thru Senior Fair at Inspirations Senior Living Center, where there will be a plethora of organizations gathered for an event intended to help educate the older population about the area’s many valuable resources.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Community Easter Curbside Event took place Saturday, Apr ...
Pahrump’s Community Easter Curbside hailed as huge hit
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

At 10 a.m. on a bright and sunny Saturday morning, a line of vehicles started forming at the NyE Communities Coalition and suddenly it was go-time for the dozens of volunteers on hand for this year’s Community Easter Curbside Pick-up Event.