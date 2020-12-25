Pahrump Senior Center provides Christmas dinner

Area senior citizens were treated to a hot holiday meal once again this year, as the Pahrump Senior Center provided Christmas dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 23rd.

Yolanda Briehof/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews arrived early at the Pahrump Senior Center to deliver hot Christmas dinners to area senior citizens on Wednesday, Dec. 23rd. The fire department has been providing their services for many years for both Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Facility Site Manager Anne Blankenship-Harris said the annual event provided meals for homebound seniors who utilize the senior center’s Meals on Wheels program, as well as those who drove up to the 1370 W. Basin Ave. location.

Blankenship-Harris also said crews from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services assisted with the delivery of the meals.

“Our local fire department has been doing this for years on Thanksgiving and Christmas,” she noted. “We are so grateful to them, because it’s a great opportunity for them to do welfare checks on these folks and to send some holiday cheer.

“They have never let us down. We served 110 meals on wheels and 175 drive-up meals. I personally want to thank our staff as well, because they came in this morning at 4 a.m. to get this done.”

“It went real well again this year,” said Fire Chief Scott Lewis. “The program has been ongoing for many years. It’s great for our seniors and it gives us the ability to go out there and meet with the seniors.”

Blankenship-Harris also praised the efforts of area health agencies who provided their respective assistance.

“Along with the fire department, we would like to thank P-3 Partners for purchasing the hams and to Palmeira Home Health for their donation as well,” she said. “It was a great day at the senior center, and we truly want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, and we hope everyone stays safe and healthy.”

It should also be noted that Blankenship-Harris is the spouse of the author of this story.

