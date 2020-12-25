58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump Senior Center provides Christmas dinner

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 25, 2020 - 2:23 pm
 
Yolanda Briehof/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services cre ...
Yolanda Briehof/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews arrived early at the Pahrump Senior Center to deliver hot Christmas dinners to area senior citizens on Wednesday, Dec. 23rd. The fire department has been providing their services for many years for both Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Area senior citizens were treated to a hot holiday meal once again this year, as the Pahrump Senior Center provided Christmas dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 23rd.

Facility Site Manager Anne Blankenship-Harris said the annual event provided meals for homebound seniors who utilize the senior center’s Meals on Wheels program, as well as those who drove up to the 1370 W. Basin Ave. location.

Blankenship-Harris also said crews from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services assisted with the delivery of the meals.

“Our local fire department has been doing this for years on Thanksgiving and Christmas,” she noted. “We are so grateful to them, because it’s a great opportunity for them to do welfare checks on these folks and to send some holiday cheer.

“They have never let us down. We served 110 meals on wheels and 175 drive-up meals. I personally want to thank our staff as well, because they came in this morning at 4 a.m. to get this done.”

“It went real well again this year,” said Fire Chief Scott Lewis. “The program has been ongoing for many years. It’s great for our seniors and it gives us the ability to go out there and meet with the seniors.”

Blankenship-Harris also praised the efforts of area health agencies who provided their respective assistance.

“Along with the fire department, we would like to thank P-3 Partners for purchasing the hams and to Palmeira Home Health for their donation as well,” she said. “It was a great day at the senior center, and we truly want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, and we hope everyone stays safe and healthy.”

It should also be noted that Blankenship-Harris is the spouse of the author of this story.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers are pictured holding the new Chris ...
Wreaths laid upon veterans graves in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On a bright and chilly morning in the Pahrump Valley, the usually quiet and serene Chief Tecopa Cemetery was alive with activity as the Nevada Silver Tappers gathered with local veterans for a very special occasion.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Matthew Pham, 4, of Las Vegas, left, throws snow into th ...
Around here snow is a nice novelty, thank goodness
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Snow. It is cold, wet, and it appears to be solid but quickly melts, becoming a small water droplet. In the northern latitudes and at higher elevations, snow is an everyday element of your daily life during the winter.

Getty Images
Santa tracker live
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

html

Thinkstock Under this change, these individuals can claim an “above-the-line” deduction of ...
CARES Act includes new tax benefits for charitable giving
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers, both individual and corporate, that the CARES Act included four temporary tax changes that are designed to help people and businesses who give to charity this year.

COVID vaccinations begin in Inyo County
COVID vaccinations begin in Inyo County
Staff Report

Cameron Winston, an ER nurse, received the first dose of the much-awaited Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at Northern Inyo Healthcare District.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Upper Lee Meadows on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in the Spr ...
Extra planning needed for winter recreation
Staff Report

Minimal snowfall is expected in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area over the upcoming holidays, and there likely will not be enough to safely support sledding, snowshoeing or other typical winter activities.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times WestCare Program Manager Laurie Parker, center, said she was ...
Two local agencies receive $500 grants
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Two local agencies received some much needed financial support from the Home Depot Foundation this week.