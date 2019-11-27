40°F
News

Pahrump teacher accused of attempted sexual conduct with student

By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 27, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

A Pahrump teacher was arrested Friday after using the dating app Grindr to try and have “sexual conduct” with a student, officials said.

William Spangler, 54, was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on Friday and faces a charge of attempted sexual conduct between a school employee and a student, according to a Friday night video release from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Spangler, a teacher at Pahrump Valley High School, used Grindr to contact a student, who agreed to meet Spangler at a Pahrump hotel “for the purposes of sexual conduct,” according to the release.

“It was reported that there was a social interaction in the hotel room for several minutes, but that the student changed his mind and Sprangler left without the sexual conduct occurring,” the release said.

The Nye County School District learned of the “unlawful relationship” on Nov. 15, contacted the sheriff’s office and placed Spangler on administrative leave that day, the release said. Spangler’s employment status as of Friday night was not immediately clear.

The school district commended the sheriff’s office for its “swift action upon notification,” the school district stated in a news release.

“Spangler was removed immediately from his position and placed on leave pending investigation,” the district’s release stated.

The school district couldn’t comment “specifically” on Spangler’s arrest, stating in an email that, “Personnel matters are private and confidential.”

“Nye County School District takes every precautionary measure to ensure we are providing education in a safe and secure environment. Student safety remains our highest priority,” the Nye school district stated in its release.

When interviewed by police, Spangler eventually admitted to meeting the student in the hotel room but denied that it was for “the reported sexual purpose,” the release said.

Investigators believe that Spangler may have other victims and asked anyone who may be a victim to come forward. Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff’s office at 775-751-7000 or email sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

The Pahrump Valley Times staff contributed to this story.

