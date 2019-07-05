98°F
Pahrump Toastmasters to host Open House

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 5, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

For many people, the thought of standing before a large crowd and speaking is utterly terrifying, one that evokes sweaty palms, butterflies in the stomach and in some cases, near panic. Even taking the lead in speaking to small groups or conducting effective one-on-one conversations can pose a challenge to certain individuals.

This is precisely why the Toastmasters International was formed nearly a century ago, to help participants hone and broaden their public speaking and leadership skills. Today, the organization includes 357,000 members representing over 16,600 clubs in 143 countries.

Pahrump is one such club, with the local Toastmasters group chartered in 1983 and still going strong all these years later. However, the group is always seeking to add new members to its roster and expand its reach in the Pahrump community.

To this end, the Pahrump Toastmasters will be hosting an open house on Wednesday, July 10 at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Avenue. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting slated to begin at 7 p.m.

“Come and find your voice,” Incoming Pahrump Toastmasters President Pam Raneri encouraged. “Come and see what Toastmasters is all about. We are hoping we get a lot of people there!”

The Pahrump Toastmasters website explains that the group is dedicated to improving speaking and leadership skills. “The fear of speaking in public, overcoming nervousness, and learning how to think on our feet are a few of the many training tools Toastmasters provides,” the website reads. “Toastmasters can help improve your communications at work, with your spouse, and empower you to say what you think and feel in a more concise way.”

Raneri detailed that Toastmasters International is the leading organization in the world when it comes to these aims and she encouraged any and all to become a member, as everyone can benefit from the lessons imparted.

“We are not just for business people, we are for everybody who needs to learn how to speak and lose their fear of public speaking, learn some leadership skills and effectively run a business meeting, or just something as simple as learning to stand up in front of their bible group and say a prayer out loud,” Raneri stated. “Anybody over the age of 18, we’ll take them from age 18 to 118. We even have a 93-year-old. This is a community group, all are welcome.”

Raneri also highlighted some very exciting news for the organization, noting that the Pahrump Toastmasters, formerly part of District 33, now has a new district to call its own.

“As of 12:01 a.m. this morning, the Pahrump Toastmasters Club has become part of District 115, which is a brand new Toastmasters district that includes all of Southern Nevada. We just broke away from California,” Raneri said.

The Pahrump Toastmasters meets regularly at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month at the Pahrump Senior Center. Visitors are always welcome to check the club out before deciding whether they would like to join. For those who do wish to become members, club dues are $50 every six months, plus an initial $20 start-up fee.

For more information contact Raneri at 775-727-8361.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

