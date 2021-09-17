Pahrump VA Clinic resumes operations this week at facility

After briefly ceasing operations last month, the Pahrump VA Clinic, located at 220 Lola Lane is now fully operational.

After briefly closing its doors due to needed repairs, the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare clinic on Lola Lane has resumed operations this week.

According to a media release, on-site appointments will be returning to normal, as repairs to the facility and air-conditioning unit have been completed.

Patients with upcoming appointments are now being contacted to inform them of their scheduled appointment and location.

All patient appointments previously scheduled to be conducted at Desert View Hospital can now be completed at the Pahrump VA Clinic.

Additionally, any normally scheduled virtual appointments will continue as planned.

“VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is grateful to have strong relationships with our community partners,” said VASNHS Chief of Staff Ramu Komanduri. We value our partnership with Desert View Hospital, and greatly appreciate their efforts to provide us a location to continue to care for our veterans.”

The Pahrump VA Clinic operator can still be reached at 775-727-7535.

Veterans who would like to make an appointment can still do so by calling 702-791-9024, the release stated.

