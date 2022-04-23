53°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump Valley Museum to observe 30th anniversary Saturday

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 23, 2022 - 7:00 am
 
(Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times) The Pahrump Valley Museum has a 30th anniversary celebra ...
(Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times) The Pahrump Valley Museum has a 30th anniversary celebration set for Saturday.

The history of Pahrump and Nye County will be on full display Saturday, as officials from the Pahrump Valley Museum and Historical Society celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The free event, featuring food and live entertainment will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, individuals from the Pahrump Nevada Genealogical Society will provide information on the town’s history, along with a visit and discussion from members of the local Model Railroad and Amateur Radio clubs.

Attendees can also expect a visit from area artists and discussions with experts on desert gardening, as well as gold panning demonstrations.

According to the late Nye County historian Harry Ford, the Pahrump Valley Museum and Historical Society was created by a small group of people dedicated to collect, preserve, and study objects, photographs, local crafts, and documents that will serve to illustrate the story of man and nature in the area, which includes Nye County and related surrounding areas.

Selected items were placed on exhibition in the Pahrump museum, Ford said.

“It is the Society’s belief that the understanding of our heritage is basic to an understanding of the world we live in and gives us a better appreciation of our state and county,” he noted.

Many of the artifacts were donated by local residents for the museum decades ago.

The Ford family actually gave a parcel of land on Basin Avenue, which is where the museum is located, along with farm machinery and well drilling equipment used by their father, Stanley Ford, when he moved to Pahrump more than 50 years ago.

Ford was the 47th person to receive a well driller’s license in the state of Nevada, according to his son.

The Pahrump Valley Museum and Historical Society is located at 401 E. Basin Ave., off of Highway 160.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times While in the hospital recovering from his strokes Brown wat ...
Pahrump man turns to ‘van life’ following health scare
By Patrick Billings Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump native Tom Brown saw the benefit of consolidating his goods and slowing down after several strokes in 2017 took him out of the workforce and put him on disability.

Food Access Grant applications are now open for food banks and those who help operate pantries ...
Grant will help food banks help those in need
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) is looking to partner with food banks, public and tribal entities, as well as community organizations engaged in food assistance activities throughout Nevada to increase food access in underserved rural, tribal and urban communities by way of grants.

(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Deputies seek help ID’ing suspect in park vandalism
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a woman believed to be responsible for vandalizing Ian Deutch Memorial Park over the weekend.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nye County clerk candidates Ian Bayne, Mark Kampf and ...
Clerk candidates differ little on issues during town hall debate
By Bill Newyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The April 14 debate between Nye County clerk candidates Mark Kampf, Ian Bayne and Andrew Caccavalle did not provide the fireworks that some audience members were expecting. The three candidates agreed on almost half of the 17 questions posed by moderators.

(National Park Service) Devils Hole pupfish swim in their water-filled cavern in 2011. Biologis ...
Threatened Devils Hole pupfish are making a comeback
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Scientists recently counted 175 Devils Hole pupfish — the most they’ve observed in a spring count in 22 years. They’ve been tracking populations of the rare, bright blue fish, which live in the upper 80 feet of a deep water-filled cavern and sun-lit shallow pool in Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge just west of Pahrump, for 50 years.

(Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times) The Pahrump Community Library board on Monday interviewed ...
Missouri librarian offered director post at Pahrump library
By Bill Newyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

After a 10-month vacancy, the library board on Monday interviewed and voted to offer a contract to Vanja Anderson, currently the library director of the Cahokia Public Library in St. Louis, Missouri.