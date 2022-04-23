Pahrump Valley Museum to observe 30th anniversary Saturday

A free event, featuring food and live entertainment, will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times) The Pahrump Valley Museum has a 30th anniversary celebration set for Saturday.

The history of Pahrump and Nye County will be on full display Saturday, as officials from the Pahrump Valley Museum and Historical Society celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The free event, featuring food and live entertainment will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, individuals from the Pahrump Nevada Genealogical Society will provide information on the town’s history, along with a visit and discussion from members of the local Model Railroad and Amateur Radio clubs.

Attendees can also expect a visit from area artists and discussions with experts on desert gardening, as well as gold panning demonstrations.

According to the late Nye County historian Harry Ford, the Pahrump Valley Museum and Historical Society was created by a small group of people dedicated to collect, preserve, and study objects, photographs, local crafts, and documents that will serve to illustrate the story of man and nature in the area, which includes Nye County and related surrounding areas.

Selected items were placed on exhibition in the Pahrump museum, Ford said.

“It is the Society’s belief that the understanding of our heritage is basic to an understanding of the world we live in and gives us a better appreciation of our state and county,” he noted.

Many of the artifacts were donated by local residents for the museum decades ago.

The Ford family actually gave a parcel of land on Basin Avenue, which is where the museum is located, along with farm machinery and well drilling equipment used by their father, Stanley Ford, when he moved to Pahrump more than 50 years ago.

Ford was the 47th person to receive a well driller’s license in the state of Nevada, according to his son.

The Pahrump Valley Museum and Historical Society is located at 401 E. Basin Ave., off of Highway 160.

