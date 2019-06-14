Pahrump Valley Times refreshes its website

The website of the Pahrump Valley Times — pvtimes.com — features a refreshed look unveiled this week.

Screenshot/Pahrump Valley Times A look at the test page from the upcoming refreshed website of the Pahrump Valley Times on the web at pvtimes.com

The website has been rebuilt and redesigned to load faster and put more headlines at the top of the homepage and section pages. A list of the site’s most-read stories will appear on the right side of the homepage, every section page and elsewhere.

Although the site’s look is being refreshed, pvtimes.com readers won’t have to relearn a new navigation bar. Menus and landing pages will be in the same places they were before. The site sections, such as News, Sports, Entertainment, Opinion, Videos, Classifieds and Obituaries, haven’t moved.

The redesign’s other updates include:

■ Larger headline fonts to improve readability

■ A wider design on big screens

■ Easy subscription to a free email newsletter from the homepage and links to place classified ads, submit news and write a letter to the editor, among other options.

David Jacobs, editor of the Pahrump Valley Times, said that the newspaper’s print edition remains the publication’s flagship product.

Newspaper print readers will not lose content through the website enhancements, he said. “The pvtimes.com website is one product we offer, important for continuing to build on our efforts and giving us another way to get the news out,” Jacobs said. “Serving our print readers and all customers is paramount. I would encourage people to subscribe to our print edition and buy ads — both print and digital. A newspaper ad is a proven way to grow a business, promote and sell products and tout a broad range of other efforts. That applies to display, classified and digital advertisements.”

To subscribe to the print edition, call 775-727-5102 or go to pvtimes.com/subscribe on the web. To purchase an ad, call 775-727-5102 or e-mail: pvtads@pvtimes.com