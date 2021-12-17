33°F
Pahrump’s Ferris family to host 2nd Annual Christmas Land

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 17, 2021 - 7:02 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Ferris Family Christmas Land all started with the purchase of the sleigh shown, which will be a main focal point at the second annual event, set for Dec. 19 through 24.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Christmas inflatables of all kinds are positioned around the Ferris family home, where community members are invited to take part in the 2nd Annual Christmas Land.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Ferris family constructed a snow cave for the Abominable Snowman, who will be one of many holiday characters on site at the 2nd Annual Christmas Land.

A local family once again is giving others the chance to capture special holiday moments at their second annual Christmas Land, a holiday-themed event that’s free and open to the public.

“How this all started was, we went to Vegas last year and saw this sleigh,” Mike Ferris said, as he walked around the yard of the Pahrump home he shares with his wife, Toni. “At first, it was just meant to be a lawn display but then we thought about it and with COVID, there were no Christmas events going on. So we thought, why not decorate it, invite kids to come and have their parents take pictures and just have a fun time?”

And so, the Ferris family’s Christmas Land was born.

An estimated 800 to 900 people toured the site during the 2020 holiday season, and the Ferrises, along with their daughters Beth and Missy Serio, are eagerly anticipating another festive week during the 2021 Christmas Land. this year.

“We’re super excited, we had a ball last year with all of the kids and this year, it’s just going to be even bigger and better,” Missy said. “It’s important to all of us that the children out here have a great Christmas.”

Christmas Land-goers can take photographs with holiday decorations arranged around the front yard of the property, including a decked-out sleigh.

There will be a Christmas Tree Lane, with a bevy of evergreens adorned with lights. Children will be able to help decorate the trees with 600 paper chains crafted for the purpose. Volunteers will be dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Grinch and his faithful companion Max the dog, a reindeer and the Abominable Snowman also will be there.

“We built a cave for the Abominable Snowman, we’ll have that set up in the corner of the driveway,” Beth said. “It’ll be lit up inside and we’ve made some styrofoam snowballs, weighted slightly with marbles to make them throwable, so the kids can have a snowball fight with the Abominable Snowman.”

Snow is rare in the Pahrump Valley, but those at Christmas Land will be able to frolic in icy flakes, thanks to the assistance of two snow machines.

“That was probably one of the biggest hits last year,” said Beth, noting that the flurries make for a wonderful background in family photos.

Christmas Land attendees will received commemorative ornaments, with 500 gingerbread decorations created to hand out to each family. There will be piles of presents to give to all the children as well, all the way from infants to teenagers, including crayons and coloring books, squishy balls, Barbie dolls, cars, Play-Doh, as well as socks, gloves and hats. Cookies, coffee, hot chocolate and hot apple cider will be served in the garage. Christmas carolers will serenade attendees with sounds of the season.

A station for writing letters to Santa will be available and there will be nightly gift card giveaways, culminating on the final night where one lucky attendee will win a beach cruiser bike.

“We just feel like there is just so much bad in the world, so people just need to smile, they need love and happiness and fun,” Melissa said.

The Ferris Family Christmas Land is fully funded and organized by the family. Those who feel inspired to give back are encouraged to instead donate to a nonprofit or local family in need.

Christmas Land opens on Sunday, Dec. 19 and continues from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly through Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24. Assistance is available for those with mobility impairments. Leashed pets are welcome.

Christmas Land is located at 3651 Seneca Ave., Pahrump.

More information can be found at facebook.com/BSNDW.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com.

