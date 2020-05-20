Pahrump’s Grove cannabis dispensary reopens

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump's Grove cannabis dispensary, which began delivery-only sales back in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, is once again open for in-store sales for customers. New safety precautions require customers to wear a mask and follow the six-feet social distancing guideline.

There’s good news for local residents who frequent The Grove cannabis dispensary.

The business, which began delivery-only sales back in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, is once again open for in-store sales for customers.

“We’re glad to be able to serve our beloved Pahrump community in-store again, especially during this challenging time,” said Tiffany Hoven, director of operations at The Grove. “The safety of our customers and employees are our number one priority, and we’re taking extra steps to keep everyone safe when visiting our dispensary.”

Hoven also said new safety precautions require customers to wear a mask and follow the six-feet social distancing guideline with the help of signage throughout the store.

Additionally, Hoven noted that customers who need to consult with a “budtender” will need to do so via phone.

“Grove employees are required to wear masks and gloves,” she said. “Hand-to-hand transactions will not be allowed and the dispensary will operate at limited capacity with a maximum of 10 customers in store at a time. Barriers between customers and employees have also been installed.”

Hoven went on to say that The Grove will continue to offer same-day delivery and curbside pickup.

In addition, the dispensary is now open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week in order to better serve the needs of customers and patients.

To see The Grove’s special deals, or to place an order for same-day delivery or curbside pickup, visit www.thegrovenv.com

To consult with a budtender, call 775-556-0100.

The Grove is located at 1541 E. Basin Ave.

