Pahrump’s ‘homeschool homecoming’ will be a Tim Burton-inspired meetup

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Moose Lodge will host the Tim Burton Ball as a homecoming event for area homeschoolers on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump-area homeschoolers are shown gathered for their very own prom this past May, hosted with a Harry Potter theme. The upcoming homecoming event is themed after Tim Burton movies.

School dances are one of the most quintessential occurrences in the life of a youth.

They bring the opportunity to get glammed up and head out for an evening of fun and laughter with fellow students but for those in homeschool, these opportunities are often scarce.

Determined that their teens would not miss out, a group of area homeschool families set out to find a way to ensure their students get the chance to take part in these school-age rites of passage and thanks to the efforts of the Pahrump Moose Lodge #808, that mission has been a success.

Pahrump Moose member Chanda Wieland was a key player in the effort to bring one of the most iconic school dances of the year, prom, to the local homeschool community and it was a big hit with those who attended. Now, she and her fellow event volunteers are readying for another such dance, with a homeschool homecoming set for next Saturday.

“When I was approached about a prom for the homeschoolers, I turned to the Moose and asked them about hosting it as a way to give back to the community, as part of the Moose Heart of the Community program. Since our mission involves kids and seniors, they were on board!” Wieland told the Pahrump Valley Times. “In May, a committee of eight transformed the Moose Lodge into an ‘almost-Hogwarts’ with a Harry Potter themed prom. While only a little over 30 kids attended, it was magical for them.”

With one successful dance down, Wieland and her committee turned their attention to the autumn months, brainstorming ideas to make the homeschool homecoming just as awesome as the homeschool prom had been.

“We thought we’d try a peculiar homecoming dance of sorts, this time with a Tim Burton ball theme. Our committee has fallen to just six but we are working hard on props and decor from a variety of Tim Burton movies, from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” with chocolate fountain treats, “Alice in Wonderland”, “Batman”, “Beetlejuice”, “Nightmare Before Christmas” and a touch of Wednesday Addams coming together in one room. We’ll be serving up “bat” (chicken) wings for dinner along with other spooktacular treats and I hope the kids have learned the Goo Goo Muck dance!” Wieland enthused.

The Tim Burton Ball, as the event has been dubbed, is open to students ages 12 and over. It’s billed as semi-formal so attendees are asked not to wear T-shirts, shorts, jeans or ripped clothing and bare feet are not permitted.

“The attire can be a dress polo and khakis, or students can go all out with suits, ball gowns and tuxes,” information on the event reads. “Pick your favorite Tim Burton movie and add a piece of it to your attire, or come completely in character! Tim Burton not your thing? Just come have fun! The decorations and ambience will be peculiar and fun.”

The ball is for students only, with a group of chaperones already set. Any parents who wish to remain on site during the event can join the Moose Buddies in the social quarters.

Tickets are $35 per student or $75 per family, with the event details noting, “Attendees are welcome to bring one guest at the regular ticket price. Example – Jill buys a family package for her three children. Their guests are regular ticket price.”

Tickets include dinner, dessert, drinks, a professional DJ and professional portraits. For students with allergies, there will be options available. All attendees are asked to provide their full name, age and any dietary restrictions.

“Tickets are on sale until Sept. 5 but we may extend that to Sept. 7 if we still have any available,” Wieland said, adding that proceeds will be used to cover the cost of hosting the event. “Tickets and full details on the event are on EventBrite, just Google ‘Tim Burton Ball Pahrump’.”

The Tim Burton Ball will take place Saturday, Sept. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 1100 Second Street.

For more information and tickets visit www.EventBrite.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com