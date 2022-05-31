Pahrump’s veterans invited out for Appreciation BBQ

The DAV Veterans Appreciation BBQ is a longstanding local event, held annually for many years, with the exception of 2020 when the pandemic put nearly every event in existence on hold.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Local veteran Richard Goldstein, left, is served a slice of cheese to top his hamburger by DAV member Cathy Girard during the 2021 DAV Veterans Appreciation BBQ.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The DAV Chapter #15's 2022 Veterans Appreciation BBQ will take place Saturday, June 4 at the NyE Communities Coalition.

Those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces have given of themselves, sacrificing their own personal safety, putting their lives on the line, to protect and defend others. Giving back to these men and women is a focus for a wide array of organizations, including the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 of Pahrump, which will soon be hosting its annual Veterans Appreciation BBQ in honor of all of the area’s former military service members.

The DAV Veterans Appreciation BBQ is a longstanding local event, held annually for many years, with the exception of 2020 when the pandemic put nearly every event in existence on hold. The get-together is meant as a way of offering gratitude to veterans, as well as their support systems, their family and caregivers. Therefore, every veteran who attends the barbecue, as well as each of their family members and those who care for them, will be able to chow down on a delicious grilled feast absolutely free of charge.

While free to the veteran-related crowd, the event is not exclusively for veterans. Anyone in the community who wishes to join in the celebration is more than welcome, DAV officials commented, and they can get in on the meal for a minimal price as well. Non-veteran adults can get a plate for $5 while children 12 and under can eat for just $3.

The menu will include barbecued chicken, hamburgers, hotdogs and all of the fixings, along with soda and water. In addition to the barbecue, there will be entertainment and raffles, including a 50/50 raffle for which the winner need not be present.

The big change to the barbecue this year is the location, which has been moved from Ian Deutch Memorial Park to the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center. DAV Chapter #15 First Jr. Vice Commander Carl Jones, who was recently elected as the Sr. Vice Commander at the organization’s state level, explained the change in venue.

“The previous administration had voted among the members to change the event to indoor, because, for some of our guests, it was just a little too hot outside for them,” Jones told the Pahrump Valley Times, and indeed, the weather in June can reach the triple digits. “So we decided to try it inside and we’ll see what kind of turnout we get.”

He added that the group was prepared for around 300 people, noting, “But we don’t know whether or not we’ll get that many, because some people are still cautious after COVID.” However, he and his fellow event organizers are hopeful that both the veterans themselves and civilian members of the community will all head over to the barbecue this Saturday.

“So come on out and enjoy the day with us!” DAV Chapter #15 Commander Bill Dolan encouraged.

The DAV Veterans Appreciation BBQ is set for Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

For more information on the DAV visit www.DAV15Pahrump.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com