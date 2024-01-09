37°F
weather icon Windy
Pahrump, NV
News

PARTY AT THE FARM: Wedding chapel to be unveiled at 4th annual fundraiser

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
January 9, 2024 - 12:08 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nature Health Farms will host a party at the farm this Satu ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nature Health Farms will host a party at the farm this Saturday, with animals, hot air balloon rides, concessions and more.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Two children are pictured feeding baby goats at Nature Health ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Two children are pictured feeding baby goats at Nature Health Farms.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times With soft and fluffy fur, Nature Health Farms' alpacas were a ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times With soft and fluffy fur, Nature Health Farms' alpacas were a big draw for "fun"draiser attendees in 2023.

If readers are searching for a fun day of rural recreation, look no further than Nature Health Farms.

Located right here in Pahrump, this family-owned combination hemp farm and petting zoo will be hosting its 4th Annual “Fun”draiser Party this Saturday and the entire community is invited to head over to check out all that Nature Health Farms has to offer.

“This year, we went a little light, just nice and easy,” Nature Health Farms founder Alex D’Jon told the Pahrump Valley Times this week. “We’ll be doing tethered hot air balloon rides for $10, we’ll have a DJ and karaoke with John Kohler from KPVM and of course, we’ll have our petting zoo going, too.

“But aside from it being my birthday celebration, what we’re really excited about is being able to introduce the community to Pahrump’s brand new wedding chapel, the Little Red Barn Wedding Chapel,” D’Jon continued. “Now Pahrump is going to have the craziest wedding chapel that Nevada’s ever seen, because we have our alpacas and other furry friends and we have the hot air balloon, so we’ll be able to offer a variety of fun, customized wedding packages. We’re very excited about that!”

Farm fundraiser patrons will also be able to hang out with all kinds of furry and feathered friends, with walks with a miniature horse available, along with the chance to feed the goats and alpacas. To assuage their own appetites, attendees will be able to purchase food and drink concessions and several vendors will be on site as well, offering a variety of merchandise.

“We also teamed up with Wild West Weekends, which is a family-friendly organization that showcases Pahrump’s culture and talent. So after our event, attendees can go visit two other farms, Coffinwood and Black Star Ranch, which are both in our area, with admission to those venues included in the price of our event tickets,” D’Jon detailed.

Tickets for the Nature Health Farms event are $15 per adult or $10 for children and seniors, with all proceeds from the event to be used to maintain and provide for the farm animals. Children two and under are free.

The 4th Annual “Fun”draiser will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 351 Bunarch Road.

For more information visit www.NatureHealthFarms.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Kim Wanker speaks about ...
Community forum to focus on human trafficking
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month and Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley is taking the opportunity to shine a spotlight on this global problem with the club’s annual Human Trafficking Awareness Community Forum.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This map shows the location of various solar projects propo ...
Why Nye County wants Clark County to help stop solar projects
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is turning to its neighbors to the east for aid in protecting Pahrump’s water, with a letter to the Clark County Commission imploring that body to deny any solar development applications that would utilize the Pahrump Valley’s already strained water resources.

Natalie Burt/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ash Meadows is a desert oasis, with springs cr ...
County aims to halt lithium projects near Ash Meadows oasis
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Sitting right on the border of Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge is a proposed exploratory drilling project that many fear would devastate the desert oasis and those fears have now been formalized in a letter from Nye County to the Bureau of Land Management.

Teri Champala
Horizon Market manager charged with embezzling
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Deputy Breanna Nelson opened an investigation on Dec. 22 after speaking to the owner, who said more than $100,000 was unaccounted for after an extensive audit of the store’s account.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The last Homeless Wraparound of 2023 took place Dec. 15 at th ...
PHOTOS: How Pahrump helped dozens facing homelessness
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Every three months, the Community Crisis Intervention Committee puts together the Homeless Wraparound, quarterly happenings geared specifically toward serving those experiencing homelessness in Pahrump.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office hosted Shop with a Cop this m ...
Shop with a Cop: Foster youth treated to gift-buying spree
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Christmas is known as a time of great joy but for many foster children, the holidays can be a struggle during an already difficult situation. To help infuse some of the season’s cheer into the lives of local foster youth this year, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office put on “Shop with a Cop” and the results had everyone involved grinning from ear to ear.