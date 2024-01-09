PARTY AT THE FARM: Wedding chapel to be unveiled at 4th annual fundraiser

If readers are searching for a fun day of rural recreation, look no further than Nature Health Farms.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nature Health Farms will host a party at the farm this Saturday, with animals, hot air balloon rides, concessions and more.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Two children are pictured feeding baby goats at Nature Health Farms.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times With soft and fluffy fur, Nature Health Farms' alpacas were a big draw for "fun"draiser attendees in 2023.

If readers are searching for a fun day of rural recreation, look no further than Nature Health Farms.

Located right here in Pahrump, this family-owned combination hemp farm and petting zoo will be hosting its 4th Annual “Fun”draiser Party this Saturday and the entire community is invited to head over to check out all that Nature Health Farms has to offer.

“This year, we went a little light, just nice and easy,” Nature Health Farms founder Alex D’Jon told the Pahrump Valley Times this week. “We’ll be doing tethered hot air balloon rides for $10, we’ll have a DJ and karaoke with John Kohler from KPVM and of course, we’ll have our petting zoo going, too.

“But aside from it being my birthday celebration, what we’re really excited about is being able to introduce the community to Pahrump’s brand new wedding chapel, the Little Red Barn Wedding Chapel,” D’Jon continued. “Now Pahrump is going to have the craziest wedding chapel that Nevada’s ever seen, because we have our alpacas and other furry friends and we have the hot air balloon, so we’ll be able to offer a variety of fun, customized wedding packages. We’re very excited about that!”

Farm fundraiser patrons will also be able to hang out with all kinds of furry and feathered friends, with walks with a miniature horse available, along with the chance to feed the goats and alpacas. To assuage their own appetites, attendees will be able to purchase food and drink concessions and several vendors will be on site as well, offering a variety of merchandise.

“We also teamed up with Wild West Weekends, which is a family-friendly organization that showcases Pahrump’s culture and talent. So after our event, attendees can go visit two other farms, Coffinwood and Black Star Ranch, which are both in our area, with admission to those venues included in the price of our event tickets,” D’Jon detailed.

Tickets for the Nature Health Farms event are $15 per adult or $10 for children and seniors, with all proceeds from the event to be used to maintain and provide for the farm animals. Children two and under are free.

The 4th Annual “Fun”draiser will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 351 Bunarch Road.

For more information visit www.NatureHealthFarms.com

