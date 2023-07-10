Patriotic pursuits for 4th of July
America marked her 247th birthday on Tuesday and Pahrump kicked off festivities with the Fourth of July Parade and Family Fun Celebration, hosted by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force.
Before the event opened at 10 a.m., the Calvada Eye was packed with people — four or five deep in some places.
“We definitely did not disappoint, as we had floats, classic vehicles, horses, ladies in vintage bathing suits, Dancing Grandmas, trucks, military vehicles and lots of red, white and blue and great music. Each year we get better and better!” Pahrump Holiday Task Force Chair Linda Wright enthused.
Lt. Col. Tom Waters was grand marshal of the parade.
“We chose him because we decided to have a veteran and who better than Lt. Col. Tom for all he does for our veterans and for what he did for our country?” Wright said.
Waters said he was thrilled to play a key role in the event.
“I was happy to do it because the task force is community-oriented and it’s an honor to work with them. Also, Independence Day recognizes the efforts of our veterans and being grand marshal reflects my support and appreciation of our military.”
Once the patriotic procession had finished its circuit of the Calvada Eye, the hustle and bustle shifted to the grassy field, where an array of free games and activities and a free lunch awaited.
“Everyone had a great time watching and cheering on the contestants in the watermelon eating contest, with a first- and second-place winner named,” Wright said. “We also played Bingo with prizes, which everyone enjoyed.”
At 1 p.m. we had the highly-anticipated water balloon fight with Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill and his deputies.
“The kids won, but everyone got to have a blast and cool off,” Wright said. ”
Wright shared her gratitude for all those who hosted a game booth, as well as those who took the time to honor America’s independence by participating in the parade, which saw many return entries as well as several new ones.
“We want to thank everyone who volunteered at the event, wrapping hotdogs and hamburgers, serving and setting up and thank you to Sheriff McGill and his deputies for help with clean-up. Thank you to our parade judges, to our announcers Ski and Christian from Rent2Go, our parade crew of Pam, John, Chris and Ray, to NCSO and to our Pahrump Holiday Task Force Committee including Eddie, Michelle, Susan, Bob, Marjorie, Ray, Raymond Jr., Nicole, Gina, Reva, Carmen, Hal and Bill,” Wright said.
“Special thanks goes to our wonderful sponsors who helped us put on this amazing event for the community: Joe’s Sanitation, Heritage Bible Church, AmeriGas, Valley Electric, Pahrump Family Mortuary and to our co-sponsor Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, for another great year and a fun event,” she concluded. “We have been hearing great comments from the spectators. Everyone had a great time and can’t wait for next year.”
Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com