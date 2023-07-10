Patriotic pursuits for 4th of July

A merica marked her 247th birthday on Tuesday and Pahrump kicked off festivities with the Fourth of July Parade and Family Fun Celebration, hosted by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 4th of July Parade took place Tuesday, July 4 at the Calvada Eye, with dozens of entrants taking part in the procession before a large crowd of spectators.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill is pictured handing out goodies to the youngsters at the 4th of July Parade.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Dr. Tom Waters, a veterans of the U.S. Air Force, was chosen as the Grand Marshal for the 4th of July Parade.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Decked out in red, white and blue ribbons, garland, flags and flowers, the Ms. Senior Golden Years float makes its way around the Calvada Eye.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times 2023 Miss Pahrump Queen Tayela Brown, first attendant Adelaide Bosket and second attendant Lucy Smith wave at the crowd at the 4th of July Parade.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times All sorts of vehicles took part in the 4th of July Parade.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Fifth Judicial District Judge Kim Wanker's 4th of July Parade entry included an inflatable top hat bedecked with the letters USA.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A multitude of area residents and visitors lined Calvada Boulevard for the 4th of July Parade.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Area youth are seen picking up candy and other items tossed from the 4th of July Parade floats, including the Nye County Republican Central Committee's entry, shown here.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Face painting was a popular pursuit for those attending the 4th of July Family Fun Celebration following the parade.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Holiday Task Members Michelle Caird, left, and Gina Emond, right, pause in their grilling duties to pose for a photo.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Two young boys are pictured playing the "pick-a-chick" game at the 4th of July Family Fun Celebration.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Members of the local Bikers Against Bullying chapter hosted a ladder toss game at the 4th of July Family Fun Celebration.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The famous PDOP Train spent much of 4th of July carting around Family Fun Celebration attendees, who were clearly enjoying themselves.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A youngster digs into his snow cone.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Snow Shack was set up at the Family Fun Celebration, serving up free snow cones for all.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Princesses from Wish Upon a Princess Party read stories to Family Fun Celebration attendees.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Holiday Task Force member Nichole Walters slices watermelons into wedges in preparation for the watermelon eating contest.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times With star glasses and a patriotic sweat band in place, a youngster devours his wedge of watermelon.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The watermelon eating contest was a massive hit, drawing dozens of kids for a fast-paced competition of sweet delight.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley 4-Wheelers group is shown participating in the 4th of July Parade, an event they have taken part in for month than a decade.

Before the event opened at 10 a.m., the Calvada Eye was packed with people — four or five deep in some places.

“We definitely did not disappoint, as we had floats, classic vehicles, horses, ladies in vintage bathing suits, Dancing Grandmas, trucks, military vehicles and lots of red, white and blue and great music. Each year we get better and better!” Pahrump Holiday Task Force Chair Linda Wright enthused.

Lt. Col. Tom Waters was grand marshal of the parade.

“We chose him because we decided to have a veteran and who better than Lt. Col. Tom for all he does for our veterans and for what he did for our country?” Wright said.

Waters said he was thrilled to play a key role in the event.

“I was happy to do it because the task force is community-oriented and it’s an honor to work with them. Also, Independence Day recognizes the efforts of our veterans and being grand marshal reflects my support and appreciation of our military.”

Once the patriotic procession had finished its circuit of the Calvada Eye, the hustle and bustle shifted to the grassy field, where an array of free games and activities and a free lunch awaited.

“Everyone had a great time watching and cheering on the contestants in the watermelon eating contest, with a first- and second-place winner named,” Wright said. “We also played Bingo with prizes, which everyone enjoyed.”

At 1 p.m. we had the highly-anticipated water balloon fight with Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill and his deputies.

“The kids won, but everyone got to have a blast and cool off,” Wright said. ”

Wright shared her gratitude for all those who hosted a game booth, as well as those who took the time to honor America’s independence by participating in the parade, which saw many return entries as well as several new ones.

“We want to thank everyone who volunteered at the event, wrapping hotdogs and hamburgers, serving and setting up and thank you to Sheriff McGill and his deputies for help with clean-up. Thank you to our parade judges, to our announcers Ski and Christian from Rent2Go, our parade crew of Pam, John, Chris and Ray, to NCSO and to our Pahrump Holiday Task Force Committee including Eddie, Michelle, Susan, Bob, Marjorie, Ray, Raymond Jr., Nicole, Gina, Reva, Carmen, Hal and Bill,” Wright said.

“Special thanks goes to our wonderful sponsors who helped us put on this amazing event for the community: Joe’s Sanitation, Heritage Bible Church, AmeriGas, Valley Electric, Pahrump Family Mortuary and to our co-sponsor Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, for another great year and a fun event,” she concluded. “We have been hearing great comments from the spectators. Everyone had a great time and can’t wait for next year.”

