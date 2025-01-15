Patrol deputy trainees sought in Pahrump, Tonopah, Beatty, Amargosa Valley and Round Mountain

Hiring process involves submitting an application by March 7, 2025 at 5 p.m., followed by a completed written test by March 14, at 5 p.m.

There are employment opportunities for Nye County residents looking for a career in law enforcement.

As noted in a recent news release, the sheriff’s office is hiring for patrol deputy trainees in Pahrump, Tonopah, Beatty, Amargosa Valley and Round Mountain.

Applicants must live within a 50-mile radius of the main substation closest to their assigned area in Pahrump, Beatty, and Tonopah.

Along with paid vacation and sick leave, the positions offer paid training and full benefits including medical, dental, vision, uniform allowance and a take-home patrol car for those living within the assigned areas.

The sheriff’s office also offers longevity pay and incentives for college and advanced training and experience.

Additionally, the agency provides incentive pay for special assignments such as investigator, K-9, SWAT, field trainer, and more.

The annual salary currently ranges between $56,160-$90,251.

The hiring process involves submitting an application by March 7, 2025 at 5 p.m., followed by a completed written test by March 14, at 5 p.m.

Applicants must submit a Nye County Human Resources job application by the March 7 deadline.

Only those applicants who submit a Nye County job application will be considered, the release noted.

The application can be found at tinyurl.com/yc424mru and can be submitted via email to Human_Resources@nyecountynv.gov.

A physical fitness test is also mandatory in the hiring process, according to the release.

Qualified candidates must be high school graduates, or possess a GED and are at lease 21 years of age at the time of appointment.

No candidates with a record of felonies, gross misdemeanors or domestic violence convictions will be considered for employment.

The individual must also pass a background investigation, along with a drug/narcotics screen, a voice stress analyzer and psychological examination.

Additionally, no tattoos on the hands, neck, face or head are permitted, the release stated.

Applications must be received by the deadline, as postmarks are not accepted.

Resumes are accepted when attached to a completed application.

Applications returned without the required documentation or are not filled out completely will not be considered.

Interested candidates can obtain and return applications to Nye County Human Resources, at 1981 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 120, in Pahrump, or P.O. Box 3400, 101 Radar Road in Tonopah, Nv. 89049.

Applications may also be obtained by emailing human_resources@nyecountynv.gov or can be downloaded from www.nyecountynv.gov.

To schedule a written examination, contact Dustin Ward 775-751-6301.

An anticipated hire date is scheduled for July 7, with the actual live-in academy date beginning July 21, in Carson City.

Application deadline is March 7, 2025 at 5 p.m.

Important Dates

■ Application Deadline: March 7, 2025

■ Written Test Deadline: March 14, 2025

■ Physical Fitness Test: TBD by invitation only

■ Anticipated Hire Date: July 7, 2025

■ Academy Start Date: July 21, 2025 in Carson City