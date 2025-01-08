Pet perishes in south-end blaze over the weekend

Cause of fire declared accidental in nature; no other injuries reported.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Fire destroyed a fifth-wheel trailer and personal property along Turner Boulevard near Quarter Horse Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 2. Though no injuries were reported, officials from the state fire marshal's office were summoned to investigate the cause of the incident.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Pahrump fire crews responded to a structure fire along the 3000 block of West Pittman Street just before 8 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 28. Fire Chief Scott Lewis said one dog died as a result of the blaze.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that crews arrived on scene to find a fully-engulfed fifth-wheel trailer where flames extended to the interior of a closely located two-car garage on the property. Firefighters quickly commenced a defensive exterior attack on the fire.

“Crews knocked down the fire without extension to the primary dwelling,” Lewis said. “Though the status of the occupant was initially unknown, it was later determined that the person had left for work earlier. Unfortunately, the owner’s pet dog did not survive the fire. There were no other injuries reported and the cause of the fire is thought to be accidental in nature.”

Additional structure fire

Local fire crews also responded to a structure fire along Turner Boulevard near Quarter Horse Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 2, where a double-wide manufactured home sustained severe damage.

Initial reports indicated that several vehicles and containers of flammable liquids were in close proximity to the structure, where Valley Electric Association crews were summoned to secure power at the unoccupied residence.

Though no injuries were reported, the deputy state fire marshal responded to investigate the exact cause of the fire.

