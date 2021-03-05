43°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Petition to rename McCarran to Las Vegas International Airport nears 25,000 signatures

By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 5, 2021 - 1:10 pm
 
Updated March 9, 2021 - 9:19 pm
People come and go through baggage at Terminal 1 as holiday travel at McCarran International Ai ...
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal People come and go through baggage at Terminal 1 as holiday travel at McCarran International Airport continues on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas.

An online petition opposing renaming McCarran International Airport for former Sen. Harry Reid has collected more than 28,000 signatures as of Monday.

The petition on change.org’s website proposes the airport be renamed Las Vegas International Airport and not Harry Reid International Airport, as approved unanimously by the Clark County Commission last month.

The petition’s creator, Rocco Sant, wrote the public should be involved in the renaming process and that politics should be taken out of whatever name is chosen.

“I believe it’s the people of Nevada who should decide the name of one of the busiest airports in the world,” Sant said in the petition’s description, which is directed at the Nevada State Senate and Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

Sant, who could not be reached for comment, suggests if they garner enough signatures by March 16 that the Reid name could be reconsidered.

“The FAA and Board of Commissioners certify this decision on March 16th,” Sant wrote. “Time is running out! We must be heard.”

The claim is not factual, as the Federal Aviation Administration doesn’t approve the name change; it just needs the Clark County Department of Aviation’s director to send the name change request along with minutes from the commission meeting when the vote occurred.

Once that request is received, the FAA will update its records and ensure the name change process occurs smoothly with any grants or other processes that are active that might have McCarran’s name listed.

McCarran is in the process of figuring out what the cost of renaming will be, which early estimates peg at between $5 million and $7 million, according to Chris Jones, McCarran spokesman.

As far as the county commission, its vote last month was all that was needed. The March 16 date referred to by Sant is the date of the commission meeting that the minutes from the Feb. 16 meeting will be approved, which is a standard procedure at each commission meeting.

It would take only one commissioner to request the item be brought up again for the renaming to be revisited by the commission, according to Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa.

But County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who championed the renaming, said the process is still moving forward as planned.

“To my knowledge it’s full speed ahead,” Segerblom said. “Until the FAA process is complete, I guess it could be revisited.”

Segerblom, who requested the renaming be reviewed and ultimately approved, addressed those who think the public should vote on the matter, likening it to several other key items that officials have voted on in the past.

“That’s why you elect people to represent you, it’s not a democracy where everything you do is voted on,” Segerblom said. “I campaigned on this name change when I ran for county commission, I proposed it in the Legislature publicly. It’s not like it came out of the blue. … The fact is when we voted a billion-and-a-half (dollars) for Tesla no one said we need a public vote. When we voted for $750 million for the (Allegiant) stadium, nobody said we need a public vote.

“Politicians make decisions all the time that are huge and that’s what elections are all about.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images The bill was passed unanimously by the Senate Natural Resources Committee and the ...
Dark skies bill moves through legislature
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Senate has recently passed a bill to form a “Dark Sky Places” program that would encourage communities around the state, including those in Nye County, to recognize and foster the growing importance of dark skies.

Lydia Zuraw/Kaiser Health News/Getty Images
Grant proposal writing workshop moves online
Staff Report

The National Funding Foundation has announced a live and virtual professional proposal program identical to its in-person program, offering a professional grant proposal writing workshop for March 15.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Soroptimist Club sponsored an annual art ...
Pahrump Valley Soroptimists observe 15th anniversary
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Anyone wanting to know “what’s best for women,” should ask any Pahrump Valley Soroptimist Club member, and they will utter the word “Soroptimist,” which is defined as “Best for Women.”

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal People wait in line at One-Stop Career Center in thi ...
Nevada will receive grant to boost workforce recovery
Staff Report

Nevada has been selected as one of the inaugural states in the Workforce Innovation Network, the National Governors Association and Cognizant U.S. Foundation announced Tuesday.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times
VEA candidates to meet virtually
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Candidates vying for Valley Electric Association Inc.’s District 1 seat are scheduled to meet via a virtual platform on Thursday for “candidates night.”

Bureau of Land Management Three wild horses were removed recently from the Calvada Eye and will ...
Wild horses removed from Calvada Eye
Staff Report

Three wild horses at the Calvada Eye in Pahrump were rounded up and removed Tuesday because of public safety concerns.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal At Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in ...
Cleveland Clinic marks 100th anniversary
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Cleveland Clinic celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 26, marking the day in 1921 when four physicians hosted a ceremony in Cleveland to celebrate the opening of their group practice, unveiling a new model of care based on cooperation between clinicians.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Assemblyman Howard Watts, D-Las Vegas, at the Legislative ...
Landlords oppose proposed eviction reforms
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Landlords opposed a bill that would automatically seal eviction records for nonpayment of rent during the ongoing pandemic and require landlords to give some tenants longer notice for a no-cause eviction.