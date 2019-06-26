Phishing scam targets Better Business Bureau

The Better Business Bureau name and logo are being fraudulently used by criminals in an on-going email phishing scam, the bureau reports.

Thinkstock The Better Business Bureau said that it is working with law enforcement, as well as with a private deactivation firm to stop this phishing attack.

“The email looks like a complaint notice from BBB, but it contains links to malware that can infect your computer, steal passwords and open you up to identity theft. Here are eight simple things to do if you get a BBB phishing email,” the bureau said in a news release posted on its website.

The bureau said that it is working with law enforcement, as well as with a private deactivation firm (at its own expense), to stop this phishing attack and shut down as many criminal websites as possible.

“To date, we have shut down more than 100 sites,” the release states.

Always beware of any unsolicited or unexpected communications asking for personal information or telling you to download an attachment, the bureau said.

For more information, go to bbb.org