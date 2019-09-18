Photo: Full moon lights up Pahrump on Friday the 13th

Pearl Lowell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Times' reader Pearl Lowell captured a shot of the full moon (harvest moon) on Friday, Sept. 13. The next full moon occurring on a Friday the 13th visible to the whole U.S. won't occur again until Aug. 13, 2049, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

Staff Report

A full moon rolled into the Pahrump sky on Friday, Sept. 13.

The moon could be seen across the United States.

The last time everyone in the United States could see the full moon (also known as a Harvest Moon) on a Friday the 13th was on Oct. 13, 2000.

People living on the East Coast, however, saw a full Moon in June 2014 on a Friday the 13th, according to information on the Farmer’s Almanac’s website.

Everyone in the U.S., from the East to the West coasts, will be able to view a full moon on Aug. 13, 2049, according to information from the Almanac.