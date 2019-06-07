Photos: Class of 2019 in Pahrump walks across stage

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The graduating Class of 2019 for Pahrump Valley High School enters the high school's football field on May 31, 2019.

Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Student Body President Shelby Lucas (left) at the podium with Senior Class President Katherine Goodman (right) at the 2019 Pahrump Valley High School graduation ceremony. The more than hour-long ceremony took place on May 31, 2019.

Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Samantha Thompson, valedictorian for the Class of 2019 at Pahrump Valley High School, speaks during the graduation ceremony on May 31, 2019. The ceremony occurred at the high school's football field.

Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Samantha Thompson, valedictorian for the Class of 2019 at Pahrump Valley High School, speaks during the graduation ceremony on May 31, 2019 at the high school's football field.

Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The graduation ceremony for the Class of 2019 for Pahrump Valley High School walked across the stage on May 31, 2019. The event lasted roughly more than an hour.

Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The graduating Class of 2019 for Pahrump Valley High School had 267 graduates. That was the largest graduating class in the school's history.

Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Darcy Biermeyer, salutatorian for the Class of 2019 at Pahrump Valley High School, speaks at the high school's football field on May 31, 2019.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School graduates walked across the stage on May 31, 2019. The ceremony lasted for just over an hour at the high school's football field.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Class of 2019 at Pahrump Valley High School turns to head toward the stage at the high school's football field on May 31, 2019. The class lined up and waited to be called during the ceremony.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The national anthem was sung at the start of the 2019 graduation ceremony at Pahrump Valley High School on May 31, 2019. The graduate count was 267, the largest in the school's history.

The Class of 2019 at Pahrump Valley High School walked across the stage at the end of May.

The 267 graduates who entered the football field on May 31 equated to the largest graduating class in the school’s history, said Kyle Lindberg, interim principal at Pahrump Valley High School during the ceremony.

Hundreds packed the stands and on the field to watch the ceremony, many being parents, guardians and locals wanting to enjoy the affair.

The valedictorian was Samantha Thompson for the Pahrump Class of 2019, with Darcy Biermeyer as the salutatorian.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes