Photos: Class of 2019 in Pahrump walks across stage

The Class of 2019 at Pahrump Valley High School walked across the stage at the end of May.
The 267 graduates who entered the football field on May 31 equated to the largest graduating class in the school’s history, said Kyle Lindberg, interim principal at Pahrump Valley High School during the ceremony.
Hundreds packed the stands and on the field to watch the ceremony, many being parents, guardians and locals wanting to enjoy the affair.
The valedictorian was Samantha Thompson for the Pahrump Class of 2019, with Darcy Biermeyer as the salutatorian.
