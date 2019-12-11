Photos: Pahrump protest against President Trump
Anti-President Trump protesters gathered Monday at Nevada Highways 160 and 372 in Pahrump.
They are calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump and his removal from office.
The group is calling itself Indivisible of Nye County. At the time these photos were taken, about 11 people were on hand. They included supporters of Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Tom Steyer.
