45°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Photos: Pahrump protest against President Trump

Staff Report
December 11, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Anti-President Trump protesters gathered Monday at Nevada Highways 160 and 372 in Pahrump.

They are calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump and his removal from office.

The group is calling itself Indivisible of Nye County. At the time these photos were taken, about 11 people were on hand. They included supporters of Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Tom Steyer.

See more photos on the Facebook page of the Pahrump Valley Times.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sentencing in Nye animal cruelty case
Sentencing in Nye animal cruelty case
Staff Report

The Nye County District Attorney’s Office announced this fall that a Pahrump citizen convicted of animal cruelty was sentenced to prison by District Judge Robert Lane.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Construction on the intersection of Highway 160 and Homestea ...
Construction finally getting underway at Pahrump intersection
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For two long years, the intersection of Highway 160 and Homestead Road in Pahrump had been languishing in a cone zone limbo as it awaited a return to normal following a water main break that occurred within the Great Basin Water Company system in Nov. 2017.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews perform a swi ...
Pahrump fire crews perform swift-water rescue
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Flash flood waters trapped an elderly Pahrump couple inside their vehicle as they were arriving home on Sunday evening, Dec. 8.

U.S. Department of Energy file photo A mixed low-level disposal cell at the Nevada National Sec ...
Nevada National Security Site employees recognized
Staff Report

Twenty-eight Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) employees have been selected as recipients of the prestigious Secretary’s Honor Awards, the U.S. Department of Energy’s highest form of internal employee recognition.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County School Superintendent Dale Norton
Nye Superintendent Norton approved for board seat
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County School District Superintendent Dale Norton was recently appointed to the board of directors of WestEd, a nonprofit that focuses on improving education and other outcomes, from children to adults.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Dec. 7 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A couple visits the traveling Donald Trump merchandise store ...
Photos: Trump merchandise store stops in Pahrump
Staff Report

A “traveling Trump” merchandise store, promoting President Donald Trump gear, stopped in Pahrump last week along Nevada Highway 160 at Acoma Avenue.