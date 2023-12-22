PHOTOS: Winter Wonder-Slam

The first-of-its kind event in Pahrump was part professional wrestling, part Christmas and free fun for the whole family. Organizers estimated about 1,000 attended the inaugural Wonder-Slam.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The inaugural Winter Wonder-Slam event took place Sunday, Dec. 17 at McCullough Arena, drawing hundreds of spectators for the free show.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Professional wrestlers performed all sorts of moves, such as the piledriver, during their performance at Winter Wonder-Slam.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pro wrestlers are pictured battling it out in the ring at Winter Wonder-Slam.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Even The Grinch and Mrs. Claus got in on the action during Winter Wonder-Slam.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Santa, the main event winner at Winter Wonder-Slam, took some time to pose for photos with the youngsters Sunday afternoon.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Grinch poses with a couple of area children at Winter Wonder-Slam.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Autographs were handed out to eager audience members at Winter Wonder-Slam.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Children attending Winter Wonder-Slam were given free stockings to fill with all sorts of goodies, donated by local businesses and individuals.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The nearly 1,000-strong audience at Winter Wonder-Slam pauses for a moment of patriotism before the performances start.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times High-flying flips and kicks were on full display during Winter Wonder-Slam.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A wrestler manages to roll out of the way before his opponent can land on top of him.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A quick shove from behind sends a wrestler off balance.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A "Smooch the Pooch" kissing booth was set up at Winter Wonder-Slam.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Matt Sadler of A Hope Bail Bonds addresses the crowd at Winter Wonder-Slam.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times There were many sponsors for the inaugural Winter Wonder-Slam and event organizers offered their profuse thanks for the support shown by these businesses and individuals.

Action and excitement ruled the day this past Sunday, with the Pahrump Valley’s very first professional wrestling event – Winter Wonder-Slam – taking over the McCullough Arena for an afternoon of free family fun.

“Well, if I can encapsulate Winter Wonder-Slam 2023 into one phrase it would be, ‘Community generosity brings a wonderful gift of free entertainment to Pahrump!’” a very pleased Matt Sadler, a lead organizer for the event, raved afterward. “This was the exact goal. Smiling faces, kids getting free gifts, excitement and folks spending hardly any money.”

Kicking off at 1 p.m. on Dec. 17, Winter Wonder-Slam included a total 20 of performers hitting the ring to face off for eight matches of professional wrestling. A throng of local families were there to take it all in, with Sadler estimating attendance at nearly 1,000.

“Some key stars were The Shocker, Bizarro, Matt Vandagriff, AEW’s Resin, Sinn Bodhi, The Grinch, Mrs. Claus and the main event winner – a Christmas miracle – Santa himself,” Sadler detailed. “Almost a thousand $1 concession items were sold and every dollar spent on concessions was given to Pahrump U-Turn for Christ, a 501(c)3 local ministry. Approximately 350 stockings were give out to the kids and they were filled with some great items, such as winter mittens, toys, candies and prizes, courtesy of our community’s generosity!”

The event also acted as a venue for a canned food drive, which Sadler said was a success as well. “The canned food drive brought in some needed items, which will be donated to the local Salvation Army food pantry, so we appreciate the community’s support on that,” he remarked.

Sadler’s business, A Hope Bail Bonds, may have been the main proponent behind the event but putting it together required the help of dozens of others.

“I’d like to highlight DJ Soundz, who made the sound, music and PA system flawless. He troubleshoots the intangibles like no one else, he’s a real pro,” Sadler said. “Dozens of other businesses and individuals gave money and their volunteer effort to make it happen. Sinn Bodhi’s wife, Karen and my better half, Sharon managed the event with tenacity and grace. Thanks to the Pahrump Buildings and Grounds team, led by Jimmy Martinez, along with the Pahrump Arena Advisory Committee for their support and encouragement. And of course, the athletes who gave up their time and traveled here for free ultimately made it happen. I can’t thank them enough and I hope they’ll be back next December!”

Sadler noted that for his first try at being a pro-wrestling promoter, he felt the results weren’t too shabby. “So Vince McMahon better watch out!” he quipped, adding that he is looking forward to turning Winter Wonder-Slam into an annual tradition.

“We have a little room to grow this show and I’m sure Winter Wonder-Slam 2024 will be even better. On behalf of our Winter Wonder-Slam team, Merry Christmas Pahrump!” Sadler concluded.

