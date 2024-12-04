Planet Home Lending expands into rural Nevada

A mortgage company based all the way on the other side of the United States has extended its reach into the rural environs of Nevada, opening a new office in the Pahrump Valley.

The new office will be under the leadership of local lender Heather Battaglia, who comes with three decades of experience in mortgage origination.

“Planet Home Lending, a leading national mortgage lender, servicer and asset manager, has tapped Branch Manager Heather Battaglia and her team – mortgage loan officer Jason Fraley, licensed loan officer assistant Joziah Stauffer and processor Juliette O’Clair – to expand its presence with a new location in Pahrump, Nevada,” a statement from the company announced on Nov. 21.

With longtime roots in the community, Battaglia and her team have a firm foundation for understanding the unique needs of Pahrump residents and potential buyers, making them the perfect match for the company’s expansion efforts.

And though the Pahrump team can easily handle a wide array of loan products, Battaglia noted that there has been a definitive uptick in interest in construction loans, as well as those for manufactured homes and first-time home buyers.

“We are really dialed into the community here and understand what they need,” she remarked. “I’ve spent 23 years here and during that time, I’ve worked with all kinds of borrowers – from retirees to first-time homebuyers. There’s never a dull moment in the mortgage industry. That diversity in clients and financial situations gives my team a high level of agility.

“The borrowers in the ‘Water Rock’ community rely on us to understand their financial needs and with Planet’s broad range of loan products, we can continue to build strong, lasting relationships,” Battaglia concluded.

One of the biggest hurdles for homebuyers, particularly those hoping to get into their very first home, is the down payment. However, Planet Home Lending offers several options to help borrowers clear this hurdle.

“In addition to Planet’s stand-alone down payment assistance programs, the team has access to programs through the Nevada Rural Housing Authority,” Planet Home Lending explained. “These programs will continue to help Battaglia and her team serve more homebuyers.”

“Heather and her team bring a wealth of local knowledge and dedication to the table,” Planet Home Lending President of Mortgage Lending John Bosley added. “Their commitment to understanding the Pahrump community, coupled with their expertise in diverse loan products, embodies the customer-first approach we value at Planet. We’re thrilled to have them join the Planet family, equipped with the tools and resources needed to provide unparalleled service to homebuyers in Nevada.”

Planet Home Lending’s Pahrump office is located at 3250 S. Highway 160, Suite 6. For more information visit PlanetHomeLending.com or call 775-209-1727.

