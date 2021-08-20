70°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Plans for BLM emergency horse gather now underway

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 20, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Bureau of Land Management An operation planned by the BLM is now underway to gather more than 4 ...
Bureau of Land Management An operation planned by the BLM is now underway to gather more than 400 emaciated wild horses on the Stone Cabin Herd Management Area, located about 28 miles east of Tonopah. Officials did not say when the operation will be completed.

Plans to gather approximately 450 wild horses on the Stone Cabin Herd Management Area (HMA) are now underway courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management.

The area is located roughly 28 miles east of Tonopah in Nye County.

As stated in a BLM news release, the purpose of the gather is to humanely and safely gather drought-impacted and compromised wild horses within and outside the area.

“Monitoring of the Stone Cabin HMA during spring and summer 2021 revealed limited availability to water and forage,” the release stated. “Due to the exceptional drought, little to no forage grew this year in Stone Cabin Valley. The gather is critical to ensuring the future health of the HMA lands as well as the wild horses in the area, both of which are in jeopardy due to herd overpopulation, limited water, and extremely limited forage.”

Gathering methods

The BLM operation is utilizing temporary bait and water traps consisting of a series of corral panels stocked with water and hay.

No helicopters will be used, according to the release.

The release went on to state that the declining range conditions, coupled with overpopulation, have led to a decline in body condition scores (BCS) of the wild horse population.

The body condition score of horses is based on the degree of fat cover and is a good indicator of a horse’s general health, the release stated.

“The average body condition of horses in the HMA is a BCS of 3.0 (thin), and many of the horses have a BCS of 2.0 (very thin), with some horses observed as a BCS 1 (emaciated),” the release noted. “Several springs are available to sustain minimal water needs, but with no forage, the condition of the horses is expected to continue to decline and lead to widespread suffering and death throughout the remaining summer months.”

Hoping for rainfall

Further, the release noted that through the removal of excess wild horse populations, the BLM aims to support recovery from exceptional drought conditions and the return of key perennial grasses once normal precipitation patterns return.

The action will ensure future herd health and fitness, while livestock grazing permittees have already removed livestock due to the absence of forage and exceptional drought conditions.

The BLM will continue to monitor resource conditions, according to the release.

“Due to herd overpopulation and severe drought conditions, in much of the district and particularly in the Stone Cabin area, we monitor, plan and conduct gathers like this to ensure the health of the wild horses as well as the health of federal rangelands,” said Doug Furtado, Battle Mountain District manager. “As always, we are committed to conducting safe and humane gather operations as we work to protect animal health and prevent unnecessary death due to starvation.”

Humane treatment

Moreover, the release said that the BLM’s priority is to conduct safe, efficient, and successful wild horse gather operations while ensuring humane care and treatment of all animals gathered.

“The BLM and its contractors will use the best available science and handling practices for wild horses and burros while meeting the overall gather goals and objectives in accordance with the Comprehensive Animal Welfare Policy. “Due to the nature of the bait and water trap method, wild horses are reluctant to approach the trap site when there is too much activity, thus only essential gather operations personnel will be allowed at the trap site during gather operations conducted by Cattoor Livestock Roundup, Inc. located in Nephi, Utah.”

New home

Additionally, all wild horses identified for removal will be transported to the Sutherland Off-Range Corrals in Utah, where they will be checked by a veterinarian and readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro adoption and sale program.

The Stone Cabin HMA encompasses more than 407,700 acres of public and private lands.

The Appropriate Management Level (AML) for the Stone Cabin HMA is 218-364 wild horses.

A helicopter inventory flight completed last month determined that approximately 1,037 wild horses were identified, including foals, within the HMA, the release stated.

The most recent gather was completed in 2016.

For information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit www.blm.gov/whb.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Fall Festival is set for September 23 thr ...
Town to keep Pahrump Fall Festival in-house
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After being forced to forgo the Pahrump Fall Festival in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, town and county officials promised the local community that this year’s event would be even bigger and better and they are quite excited to see the beloved community event return for 2021.

Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine speaks during a ki ...
Public input sought regarding Nevada ARPA spending
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Regardless of where one falls on the spectrum when it comes to their opinions on the COVID-19 pandemic, it is undeniable that the public health situation over the last 18 months has had devastating impacts all across the state of Nevada as well as the entire country.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta, which was set for August 27 ...
Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta canceled
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Those who were eagerly looking forward to next weekend’s Food Truck Fiesta will undoubtedly suffer immense disappointment upon learning that the planned community event has now been canceled, with event organizer Doug Dubin officially withdrawing his application for a festival permit at the Nye County Commission’s last meeting.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times NyE Communities Coalition is hosting a series of free virtua ...
NyE Coalition hosting chronic disease workshops
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Those who are suffering from chronic diseases may want to consider attending NyE Communities Coalition’s Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford
Canceled Conversations with AG Ford session rescheduled
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After having to unexpectedly cancel the sixth session of Conversations with AG Ford last month, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office is once again ready to engage with local community members and its sixth session of the outreach initiative that kicked off in February is now scheduled to take place this coming Wednesday.

Paul Heinen
Man accused of DUI crashes at local RV park
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A mixture of alcohol and prescription drugs led to the arrest of a motorist, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
Federal extended unemployment to expire Sept. 4
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced on Thursday that several thousand jobs were added back to the state’s economy and the unemployment rate also dipped in July.

Getty Images The analysed data will assist with defining depths to the resistive geologic base ...
Argosy completes survey of Nye lithium project
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Argosy Minerals Limited, an Australian company that owns the Tonopah Lithium Project located in the Big Smoky Valley about 40 minutes from Tonopah, recently completed a magnetotelluric (MT) resistivity field on site, according to the press release.