Police chase through Nye County ends with arrest of Phoenix man

Alberto Castro, 22, of Phoenix, was arrested after being pursued by law enforcement for 177 miles through three Nevada counties.

A 177-mile chase from Goldfield to Las Vegas ended Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, when 22-year-old Alberto Castro of Phoenix was arrested by law enforcement officers near Vegas Drive and North Tenaya Way. Officers from Esmeralda and Nye counties as well as the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department participated in the incident. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Las Vegas on Wednesday night after a pursuit that started 177 miles away in Esmeralda County, police said.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office took over a vehicle pursuit that began in Goldfield. Deputies followed the man out of Beatty, according to a department press release.

Nye County deputies then pursued the suspect, identified as Alberto Castro, of Phoenix, into western Las Vegas, where he was arrested after he fled on foot. Metropolitan Police Department air and K9 units assisted Nye County in arresting Castro. Nye County Captain David Boruchowtiz said the pursuit ended at 1511 Wheatland Way.

The Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached Wednesday night for information about what led to the pursuit or what suspected crimes were committed.

