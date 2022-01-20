42°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Police chase through Nye County ends with arrest of Phoenix man

By David Wilson Special to Pahrump Valley Times
January 20, 2022 - 2:57 pm
 
A 177-mile chase from Goldfield to Las Vegas ended Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, when 22-year-old A ...
A 177-mile chase from Goldfield to Las Vegas ended Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, when 22-year-old Alberto Castro of Phoenix was arrested by law enforcement officers near Vegas Drive and North Tenaya Way. Officers from Esmeralda and Nye counties as well as the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department participated in the incident. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
A 177-mile chase from Goldfield to Las Vegas ended Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, when 22-year-old A ...
A 177-mile chase from Goldfield to Las Vegas ended Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, when 22-year-old Alberto Castro of Phoenix was arrested by law enforcement officers near Vegas Drive and North Tenaya Way. Officers from Esmeralda and Nye counties as well as the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department participated in the incident. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Las Vegas on Wednesday night after a pursuit that started 177 miles away in Esmeralda County, police said.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office took over a vehicle pursuit that began in Goldfield. Deputies followed the man out of Beatty, according to a department press release.

Nye County deputies then pursued the suspect, identified as Alberto Castro, of Phoenix, into western Las Vegas, where he was arrested after he fled on foot. Metropolitan Police Department air and K9 units assisted Nye County in arresting Castro. Nye County Captain David Boruchowtiz said the pursuit ended at 1511 Wheatland Way.

The Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached Wednesday night for information about what led to the pursuit or what suspected crimes were committed.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nye County School District/ Nye County School District leaders voted Wednesday to relocate Tono ...
Tonopah will build new $15.2M elementary near town high school
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Tonopah will create a centralized learning campus for pre-k through 12-grade students by constructing a new elementary on 5.5 acres near the town’s high school.

Bureau of Land Management/The Bristlecone Field Office has received funds to help sustain the e ...
Funding will help save endangered Pahrump poolfish
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Bureau of Land Management officials have worked with other agencies over the past five years to improve habitats for the threatened fish, which can be found in three locations at the Shoshone Ponds about 30 miles south of Ely.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The parking lot at the Pahrump Fireworks Launch Site, locate ...
Fairgrounds parking lot will be used for motorcycle trainings
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Riders Group of Pahrump is expected to begin hosting motorcycle training sessions at the parking lot of the Pahrump Fairgrounds.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services medics prepare to tr ...
2 transported to hospital after crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One person was transported by air to UMC Trauma, while another was transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Gamebird Road and Winchester Avenue just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

 
NBC exhumes Ted Binion case on ‘Dateline’ episode
By John Katsilometes Special to Pahrump Valley Times

Casino magnate Ted Binion was found dead in September 1998, but many believe he buried treasure at his Pahrump property.

Dept. of Corrections/ Following a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections, the Nevada Department ...
Rise of COVID-19 cases have canceled visits at Nevada prisons
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Following a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections, the Nevada Department of Corrections suspended inmate visitations until further notice. The agency did not indicate whether inmate and attorney visits are part of the suspension period.

 
Staffing crisis at area hospitals continues
By Jonah Dylan / RJ

An increasing number of sick employees and an continuing rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations have extended a staffing crisis in Southern Nevada hospitals for a second week.

Nye County District Judge Kim Wanker, right, joins bailiff A. Fernandes on Jan. 6, 2022, near t ...
Judges alarmed after commissioners allow guns at court complex
By Glenn Puit Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Judges are expressing concerns about safety after Nye County commissioners voted last month to allow weapons in most areas of the region’s courthouses.