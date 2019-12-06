Project at Duck Ponds in Pahrump

The duck ponds at the Nye County and town administration building at the Calvada Eye will be undergoing a thorough cleaning and repair project during the next couple of weeks, town government announced in a Dec. 3 Facebook post.

“The cleanup and repair maintenance will be moving one pond, so at some point all the ponds will be very low or without water but never both without water,” the government said in a statement. “Any fish and wildlife will be moved into the pond that has water during the process.”

“The pond water will be pumped into the grassy areas,” the statement added.