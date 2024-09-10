76°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Prosecutors now allege Fiore defrauded donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars

In a new court filing, prosecutors allege that Michele Fiore's financial fraud went much further than they previously claimed. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, left, who pleaded not guilty to federal charg ...
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, left, who pleaded not guilty to federal charges of wire fraud and conspiracy, refuses to take questions as she and Sigal Chattah leave the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, left, who pleaded not guilty to federal charg ...
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, left, who pleaded not guilty to federal charges of wire fraud and conspiracy, arrives at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse with her defense attorney Michael Sanft, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, left, who pleaded not guilty to federal charg ...
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, left, who pleaded not guilty to federal charges of wire fraud and conspiracy, leaves the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse with Sigal Chattah, and her defense attorney Michael Sanft, far right, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, who pleaded not guilty to federal charges of ...
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, who pleaded not guilty to federal charges of wire fraud and conspiracy, leaves the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse after a hearing and an arraignment, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, right, who pleaded not guilty to federal char ...
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, right, who pleaded not guilty to federal charges of wire fraud and conspiracy, leaves the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse with Sigal Chattah, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Pahrump fire chief reflects on 9/11 terrorist attacks
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times It's almost time for the nationwide Bunks Across America effo ...
Can we build 8,000 beds for kids in one day?
Nye County Sheriff's Office A California man's body was recovered from the desert after his SUV ...
Stranded driver dies in desert
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A rendering gives a generalized idea of what Longshot Space ...
RENDERINGS: See plans for Hypersonic testing facility in Tonopah
By Noble Brigham Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
September 10, 2024 - 8:27 am
 

When the Department of Justice first published a news release about the indictment of former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore in July, the DOJ alleged that she had raised tens of thousands of dollars for a statue of a fallen officer, then spent it on herself and her daughter’s wedding.

But in a new court filing, prosecutors allege that Fiore’s financial fraud went much further than they previously claimed.

“Fiore has repeatedly defrauded donors to her campaigns, her political action committee, and even her Section 501(c)(3) charity by secretly diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars in contributions to those entities for her personal use,” prosecutors wrote. “This has enabled the defendant to live beyond her means, using donor money to pay for rent, plastic surgery, vacations, and her daughter’s wedding.”

Fiore, 53, of Pahrump, was initially indicted by a federal grand jury in July on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy. Prosecutors allege that while she was a councilwoman, she raised tens of thousands of dollars for a statue of a fallen Metropolitan Police Department officer, Alyn Beck, but spent it on herself and her daughter’s wedding.

In an Aug. 20 superseding indictment, Fiore was charged with two additional counts of wire fraud. She pleaded not guilty to the charges in that superseding indictment in a short hearing before Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts on Monday.

She previously pleaded not guilty to the original charges. She has defended her political career and attacked prosecutors as “corrupt.” On Monday, she said she was “not guilty” of the new allegation that she had misappropriated hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Fiore most recently served as a Pahrump justice of the peace but was suspended by the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline because of her indictment.

The amended indictment listed two more donors, a trust and a union. State records indicate those donors were Laborers International Union 872 of Las Vegas and LECET of Southern Nevada, a trust with ties to the union.

Records indicate Gov. Joe Lombardo was also among Fiore’s donors.

Fiore’s trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 24.

New court documents

Federal prosecutors intend to present evidence at trial that Fiore spent donations to her council campaign on herself, according to the new motion.

Fiore has attempted to conceal her fraud by lying on campaign disclosures and using entities like a magazine company and a relative’s event-planning company as “conduits,” prosecutors alleged.

Prosecutors also argued in the motion that some defense arguments would be “irrelevant and inadmissible.”

They said those included arguments about federal prosecutions against the Bundy family, which Fiore supported in its conflict with the federal government, and claims that Fiore “was selectively or vindictively prosecuted based on her political beliefs or her views about federal law enforcement.”

Federal charges against the Bundys were dismissed due to prosecutorial misconduct.

Fiore’s defense lawyer, Michael Sanft, argued in a motion that prosecutors should be prohibited from introducing evidence about Fiore’s financial transactions from “before the event regarding the statue.”

He also said prosecutors waited years to file charges against her. The FBI searched her house in January 2021, he said, while investigating Fiore’s campaign account and political action committee. A grand jury was assigned to Fiore in 2019, but she was not indicted until July, he said.

Trial logistics

Prosecutors and Sanft have agreed on questions for the jury in Fiore’s trial, expected to last two and a half weeks.

They include “Do you know or have you heard anything about this case?,” “Do you have any strong opinions about the FBI or (Department of Justice)?” and “What is your favorite movie and why?”

Sanft told reporters that the prosecution currently has 61 witnesses and the defense has 14. Witness lists are concealed from the public on the federal courts website.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Pahrump fire chief reflects on 9/11 terrorist attacks
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Exactly 23 years ago today, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief and Emergency Services Director Scott Lewis was a first responder with a fire department in New Jersey.

Nye County Sheriff's Office A California man's body was recovered from the desert after his SUV ...
Stranded driver dies in desert
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The death of a California man is under investigation after his body was found in the desert after his SUV became stuck on Sept. 5, between Hafen Ranch Road and Highway 160, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers love to entertain but even more, t ...
Get ready for the USO Benefit Show — how to get tickets
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Silver Tappers will hold two fundraisers this year as they pay tribute to some of the best of Hollywood musicals. Here’s How to get tickets.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The phrase "Never Forget" is one the Pahrump Valley Rotary C ...
Rotary to commemorate 9/11 anniversary
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Wednesday, Sept. 11 will mark the 23rd anniversary of one of the most horrifying, yet unifying, days in U.S. history – the 9/11 terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people, including hundreds of emergency responders who rushed to save their fellow citizens.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times With strained water resources in Pahrump, officials have sta ...
Replace the Calvada fountain? Why the water board thinks we should
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County District Attorney Brian Kunzi recently made a suggestion that caught the attention of the Nye County Water District Governing Board. He proposed the county consider replacing one of the most notable landmarks in the Pahrump Valley: the fountain at Calvada Boulevard and Highway 160. The fountain has been at the prominent intersection for decades. Many find beauty and meaning in the site, with the fountain symbolizing the Paiute origins of the word Pahrump — Water Rock.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada has 28 locally elected conservation districts and th ...
Conservation district seeks recruits — how to get involved
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

If readers would like something community and conservation-oriented to dedicate themselves to, the Southern Nye County Conservation District (SNCCD) could be a perfect fit.

Miguel Ortiz-Ramirez
Driver in jack-knife crash charged with DUI
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The driver of a pickup truck is facing a DUI charge after he was found sleeping inside his jack-knifed truck after a crash, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Vallery
NCSO report details fight between inmate, deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Nye County Detention Center inmate allegedly verbally and physically assaulted a deputy and medical staff employee late last month.