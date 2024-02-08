33°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

‘Pump creep’ — why you may not be getting your money’s worth at the gas station

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 8, 2024 - 2:49 pm
 
Thinkstock
Thinkstock

An apparent defect at a Clark County convenience store’s gas pumps has prompted a recent investigation by a state agency.

Bill Striejewske, division administrator for the Nevada Department of Agriculture’s Weights and Measurement Standards recently spoke to the Pahrump Valley Times about what’s termed as “pump creep”— a transaction where motorists don’t get their money’s worth while fueling up their vehicles.

“Pump creep is a condition that sometimes happens with fuel pumps where the customer will notice that they’re being charged while they’re not actually pumping fuel,” Striejewske said.

Striejewske also made sure to note there was absolutely no evidence to support the incident was of a nefarious or intentional nature.

“A fuel pump is just a mechanical device and they have metal parts that can fail, along with seals, washers and hoses,” he said. “Obviously, they break down like any other mechanical devices.”

Initial investigation

Striejewske also said that his office became aware of the issue following a phone call from a driver who fueled up at a Green Valley convenience store in Las Vegas.

“A customer noticed this issue and submitted a complaint to our office,” he noted. “We sent one of our weights and measures inspectors out to the station and they confirmed that there were dispensers there that had issues. Those pumps were taken out of service. The station called a repair company, who then notified us when their repairs were completed. The inspector went back to confirm, and determined that the pumps were back in compliance, so we we reopened them.”

Actions taken

Additionally, Striejewske said a large number of gas pump inspections have been performed at fueling stations throughout Southern Nevada.

“Last year we inspected over 30,000 devices but I would be really hard-pressed at this moment to say if there are specific problems in Pahrump,” he said. “I think it’s something that happens, but I wouldn’t define it as widespread, and I certainly wouldn’t pin it on any particular stations or brands.”

Who to contact

As the investigation is ongoing, area residents who have concerns about the pump creep issue are urged to contact the Nevada Department of Agriculture’s Division of Weights and Measures at (775) 353-3782, or email at https://agri.nv.gov.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, or on X, formerly Twitter: @pvtimes.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 2nd Annual Cake Auction to benefit Nye County Cotillion w ...
Cake Auction to benefit Nye Cotillion
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This Saturday, the community can indulge their sweet-tooth while helping raise funds for a program that is teaching youngsters some very valuable lessons, with the 2nd Annual Cake Auction to benefit the Nye County Cotillion.

Pastor opens boxing gym for Pahrump youth
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pastor Ruben Bajo, of Full Armor of God Ministries in Pahrump told the Pahrump Valley Times that decades ago the sport of boxing saved his life and kept him off the streets of Los Angeles.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fire destroyed a home on Bonnie Street on Saturday, Feb. 3.
Fire destroys Bonnie Street home in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No injuries were reported following a structure fire that destroyed a residence along Bonnie Street on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Homeschoolers invited to An Enchanted Forest Prom
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This March, homeschoolers of the Pahrump area are being offered the chance the revel in one of the most time-honored traditions of high-school life when Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 hosts its second annual prom.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Clean Up Pahrump volunteers pose for a photo after their Sat ...
Clean Up Pahrump dedicated to battling results of garbage-tossers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When Faith Muello moved across the country from Massachusetts to the valley in 2017, one of her favorite activities was to take her horse, Beamer, for a ride through the desert. That was when she noticed something among the beauty of the landscape that she didn’t like.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This map shows the location a proposed 5G wireless facility ...
County rejects application for 5G facility in northern Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Cellphone service providers are steadily expanding 5G wireless coverage all around the country and Verizon is aiming for the northern part of Pahrump to be one of the next locations to see a tower that can carry this faster service. The company has now hit a snag, however, with its application for a 5G wireless facility on Bell Vista Avenue rejected and its subsequent appeal denied.