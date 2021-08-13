Purple Heart Day marked with solemn ceremony in Pahrump

W ithout the courageous men and women who have stepped up to serve in the U.S. armed forces, both those who have fought battles and those who have supported the ones on the front lines, the United States would not be what it is today.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Veterans Memorial was filled with area residents during the Purple Heart Sundown Ceremony, hosted Saturday, August 7 by the local DAV Chapter #15.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, was master of ceremonies for the 2021 Purple Heart Sundown Ceremony.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Deputy Greg Curtain is pictured singing the National Anthem at the local Purple Heart Day observance.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A bright purple wreath and set of ID/Dog Tags representing each of the five branches of the U.S. military were on display at the Purple Heart Sundown Ceremony.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Dozens of veterans and their families and supporters gathered at the Pahrump Veterans Memorial for the ceremony marking Purple Heart Day.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County and town of Pahrump Manager Tim Sutton had the honor of presenting proclamations from both the town and county proclaiming August 7 as Purple Heart Day in Pahrump and Nye County.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Department of Veterans Services Deputy Director Fred Wagar made a special trip to the Pahrump Valley last weekend to take part in the local Purple Heart Day ceremony.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The American flag and the flag honoring recipients of the Purple Heart waved above the crowd that had assembled for the Pahrump Purple Heart Day event, held August 7.

It is only because of those who have served, who have offered themselves knowing that it could mean making the ultimate sacrifice, that America can be called the land of the free, the home of the brave.

This selfless service draws enormous gratitude from many and every chance that arises to recognize the country’s current service members and its veterans is seized upon with enthusiasm and reverence by the area’s various veterans’ service organizations. For this year’s National Purple Heart Day, it was no different, with the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 of Pahrump hosting its 5th annual Purple Heart Sundown Ceremony this past Saturday.

The event took place on Aug. 7, the date selected to honor those who not only served but who were wounded or lost their very lives in defense of the nation. It’s a solemn occasion, eliciting great compassion and appreciation, but one that also stirs the patriotic spirit and pride that comes from being an American.

DAV Chapter #15 Commander Terry Janke welcomed a crowd of several dozen residents to the Aug. 7 observance of Purple Heart Day and then invited the event’s master of ceremonies, Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone, to the podium. “At this time let me introduce you to Frank Carbone, my friend and my comrade,” Janke stated.

Carbone, a veteran of the Air Force who worked as an aircraft structural repair mechanic, was obviously humbled to have been chosen to lead the ceremony. Before proceeding with the formal segments of the observance, Carbone took a moment to specifically thank the day’s guests of honor, Purple Heart recipients and their families, as well as Gold Star families, for attending that evening.

An opening prayer was then provided by DAV Chaplain Doug Garlin. He was followed by the presentation of the colors by the Marine Corps League Detachment #1199 Honor Guard, who proudly processed before the crowd and displayed the flags while the audience recited the Pledge of Allegiance, the voices of the throng rising together to fill the Pahrump Veterans Memorial. Nye County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Greg Curtain graced the event with his dulcet tones, singing the national anthem as members of the audience bowed their heads, placed their hands over the hearts, or sang softly along to the lyrics of the “Star-Spangled Banner” and then Carbone asked Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II to come forward to conduct the formal presentation of the state proclamation proclaiming Aug. 7 as Purple Heart Day in Nevada.

“We come together today, on this humbling day, to remember and honor the brave men and women who were injured in the course of service to our country, and those who tragically and selflessly made the ultimate sacrifice to protect us,” Hafen said. “Those who have earned the Purple Heart medal bear the painful wounds that our nation pays to ensure life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I would like to extend a sincere thank you to the DAV Chapter #15 for organizing and hosting this ceremony. It is because of their commitment to empowering veterans that we have been afforded the opportunity to pay tribute to our injured and fallen heroes each year since 2017, when Pahrump formally became the first Purple Heart Town in Nevada.”

The same year, in 2017, Nye County also became the very first Purple Heart County in Nevada, and both titles are something that the residents of the area are very proud to claim.

Nye County and town of Pahrump manager Tim Sutton was next to the microphone, presenting the proclamations from both the county and the town that formalized Aug. 7 as Purple Heart Day locally.

“Whereas, Nevada has long been a crucial home to the nation’s military defense, today with the Nevada Test and Training Range and the Nevada National Security Site, and whereas Nye is part of the Battle Born state of Nevada, and the county’s residents have selflessly accepted the responsibility to protect and defend our nation, the American principles it was founded upon and the lives and liberties of men, women and children around the world, and whereas President George Washington created the Badge of Military Merit to honor brave military personnel and in 1932, on the 200th anniversary of Washington’s birth, the badge was renamed the Order of the Purple Heart, and whereas the Purple Heart is a combat decoration awarded to members of the armed forces of the United States military who are wounded in conflict with an enemy force and awarded posthumously to the next of kin in the name of those killed in action or died of wounds received in action,” Sutton read from the county proclamation.

“Whereas there have been many former Nye County residents who made the ultimate sacrifice in giving their lives in the cause of freedom and there are those who have been awarded the Purple Heart who currently reside within Nye County,” Sutton continued. “And whereas Nye County is honored to recognize all military members who have served or are currently serving and is proud to recognize Aug. 7, 2021 as a special tribute to those brave service members who have received the Purple Heart, now therefore, we, the Nye County Board of County Commissioners, do hereby proclaim Aug. 7, 2021 to be Purple Heart Day in Nye County, Nevada.”

The Nye County proclamation, as well as the town of Pahrump proclamation, were given to Nye County Commissioners Debra Strickland and Bruce Jabbour and then Curtain once again took the spotlight, serenading the audience with a medley of patriotic songs, before the POW/MIA, ID/Dog Tag and Wreath ceremonies were performed by Buddy Tisdale, Jerry Dumont and Martha Wilson-Dumont, respectively. Nevada Department of Veterans Services Deputy Director Fred Wagar offered his words to the event before a closing prayer, volley salute by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and the playing of “Taps” concluded the ceremony.

