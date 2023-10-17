88°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Push for 9 large-scale solar projects threaten Death Valley gateway

Staff Report
October 17, 2023 - 8:27 am
 

AMARGOSA — Bureau of Land Management officials have prioritized nine large-scale solar project proposals on public lands near Nevada’s Amargosa River, close to the eastern border of Death Valley National Park.

“The good news is that the BLM placed six of these solar proposals — or about 33,000 acres on what they refer to as ‘low priority,’” says Kevin Emmerich, co-founder of Basin and Range Watch. “But two right on the border of Death Valley National Park at 11,000 acres have been designated ‘medium priority’ meaning they can easily move forward.

Southern Nevada’s BLM District has more 30 large-scale solar applications pending review. Federal land-management officials have prioritized them as “high, medium and low.”

“High-priority applications are given precedent to process and are believed by BLM to have low-resource conflicts, while low-priority applications go to the bottom of the list due to impacts to sensitive resources,” Emmerich said.

Low-priority applications are sites located next to national parks, in critical habitat for endangered species, highly scenic areas and near rivers.

Six of the large-scale solar applications were determined to be problematic for water resources, sensitive and endangered species, and the viewshed. Solar projects can require up to 1,000-acre feet of water for the construction phase and the Amargosa Valley has limited resources to support the project.

Solar project close to Ash Meadows

These project sites are all located within 15 miles of Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, which protects 12 threatened and endangered species and 36 endemic species including the Amargosa niterwort and spring-loving centauri. The project would also be located near Devil’s Hole, which protects the rare Devil’s Hole pupfish.

“The plans for new transmission infrastructure have created a solar land rush in the Amargosa Valley,” Emmerich said. “We are happy that the BLM recognizes that permitting all the projects would lead to unavoidable impacts to Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge but hope that large-scale solar still will not creep up to the boundary of Death Valley National Park.”

BLM officials have determined that two solar projects — Rigel Solar and SB Solar proposed on the border of Death Valley National Park and near the scenic ghost town of Rhyolite — qualify for medium priority.

BLM is now moving forward on two other solar projects in Nevada under medium-priority status.

Richard Stephens/Pahrump Valley Times Kevin Emmerich
Richard Stephens/Pahrump Valley Times Kevin Emmerich

“It would be a tragic mistake to allow thousands of acres of solar panels to be built right on the border of Death Valley National Park,” Emmerich said. “The projects would ruin the viewshed, use up precious groundwater, and impact very popular backcountry routes. Impacts to wildlife and the tourism economy of Beatty would be unavoidable.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Woman dies after fall from hot air balloon
Woman dies after fall from hot air balloon
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump first responders and Federal Aviation Administration officials are investigating the death of a woman who is believed to have jumped to her death from a hot air balloon on Wednesday morning.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Buildings and Grounds crews are pictured hanging ...
Want to honor a local military hero on a town banner? Here’s how
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County launched the Veterans Banner Program nearly six years ago, with banners featuring the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces. But time takes its toll, leaving the banners worn, and every few years the county works to refresh these pennants of appreciation.

‘On Patrol: Live’ suspends production in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times that news from the show’s producers was sudden and unexpected. He said he wasn’t given a reason to why film crews decided to suspend filming in Pahrump for now.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., has a meeting with Israel's Defense minister on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 ...
‘Gut-wrenching’: Sen. Rosen returns from trip to Israel
By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., was part of a bipartisan coalition of senators that traveled to Israel over the weekend and met with leaders.

National Park Service
PHOTOS: As Death Valley roads reopen, visitors have chance to see rare lake in national park
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — Officials and tourists are celebrating the partial reopening of Death Valley National Park after record-breaking rainfall created enough flooding and extensive road damage to close down the popular travel destination, roughly 68 miles northwest of Pahrump.

(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
UPDATE: Nye deputy fired 4 shots at armed suspect killed after Pahrump standoff
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill identified the man who was shot and killed by a deputy on Sunday afternoon during a tense standoff as John Beaudoin, 67, of Pahrump. The officer who shot him is on paid administrative leave from the department pending an investigation into the shooting.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers Annual USO Benefit Show took place ...
GALLERY: Silver Tappers USO Benefit Show rakes in the dough
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Silver Tappers Annual USO Benefit Show took place this past weekend and the ladies put their best feet forward for two performances that delighted audience members. But it wasn’t just about hosting a fantastic production. The event, as its name implies, acts as a fundraiser for local veterans’ organizations as well.