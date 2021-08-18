PVHS sophomore Sienna Brown is crowned Miss Pahrump

Maughan Photography Sienna Brown was crowned Miss Pahrump during the Saturday, Aug. 14 ceremony. The 15-year-old PVHS sophomore said she’s interested in opening her own dance studio later on in life.

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Sienna Brown was crowned Miss Pahrump on Saturday before a packed Saddle West Showroom.

Brown, a native Nevadan, said she was shocked when her name was announced out of the field of six contestants.

“I was very surprised,” she said. “I went to all of the practices and it was very fun getting to hang out with the girls.”

During the talent portion of the pageant, Brown performed a lyrical dance routine to the song “Remember,” by Christian music singer and songwriter Lauren Daigle.

Brown also spoke about her community platform, “Movement Makes the Mind Happy and Sharing My Love of Dance with our Senior Citizens.”

She noted that career-wise, she’s interested in opening her own dance studio later on in life.

“I just want to share my love of dance with senior citizens,” she said. “I’ve only been dancing for three years and it’s really fun to get to grow and dance, and just do what I love.”

Additional accolades

Pageant organizer Judy Maughan said Brown not only took home the crown but also won in several other categories, including photogenic and talent.

“In the casual wear category, it was a tie for Sienna and Brenna Quinones,” she said. “Formal wear, Miss Congeniality, and the second attendant award was won by Taylor Tillery and the onstage interview question was also won by Sienna. She did a really excellent job. Tailey Hastings won the Director’s Award, while Brenna won first attendant and they all did a wonderful job, but Sienna was definitely on top of her game.”

Miss Pahrump’s duties

As the winner of the pageant, Maughan noted that Brown will have a number of responsibilities to attend to during her reign as Miss Pahrump.”

“She will be in the Fall Festival Parade, as all winners have for the last 45 years,” Maughan noted. “If everything works out, we expect to go to the Statehood Ball in Virginia City, which is an 1800’s style ball that they’ve been doing for over 100 years. We take the girls and they dress up in 1800’s apparel, and they get to bring a date with them or someone to dance with because the dances are couple-style. It’s a very fun event. We also take them to the Nevada Day Parade for all of the festivities there, and at some point, she will perform activities related to her community platform.”

Last-minute substitution

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the original emcee could not make the event, so Maughan was forced to come up with a last-minute plan B.

“We got KPVM TV-25 owner Vern Van Winkle and we really appreciated him stepping in because we literally had less than 24 hours’ notice and he immediately agreed to help us out,” Maughan noted. “He did a wonderful job and was very entertaining. His wife Ronda also did a wonderful performance singing her own original song that she wrote as a teenager called ‘What is Love.’ It was very beautiful and impressive. We love Ronda and she is just a wonderful person.”

Maughan also said a few of the 2021 contestants are indeed eligible to enter next year’s pageant.

“Any girl that is still in high school and has not won the pageant can participate,” she said. “We do signups typically in March, and the pageant is normally held in June. We will probably follow that again next year but this year it was later because we didn’t have approval at any venues to do the event. We advertise at the middle school and of course the high school. We also advertise online on our Facebook page.”

The 45th annual Miss Pahrump Pageant’s main sponsor is Saitta Trudeau Chrysler, Jeep, and Dodge Ram.

